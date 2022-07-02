Suns trade for Jock Landale

Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jock Landale is definitely a 0.5 guy. Not so much a playmaker like Dario Saric but keeps the ball moving and has a good feel for the extra pass. pic.twitter.com/VslvpTrJA1 – 7:46 PM
Jock Landale is definitely a 0.5 guy. Not so much a playmaker like Dario Saric but keeps the ball moving and has a good feel for the extra pass. pic.twitter.com/VslvpTrJA1 – 7:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale adds some depth to the center spot, which makes sense with DA’s situation and JaVale McGee leaving, but it’s hard not to think of this as another precursor to a big move coming up for the Suns – 7:01 PM
Jock Landale adds some depth to the center spot, which makes sense with DA’s situation and JaVale McGee leaving, but it’s hard not to think of this as another precursor to a big move coming up for the Suns – 7:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season. – 6:51 PM
The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season. – 6:51 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jock Landale talked at the end of the season about how much he wanted to stay in San Antonio for the rest of his career. Rough business. – 9:07 PM
Jock Landale talked at the end of the season about how much he wanted to stay in San Antonio for the rest of his career. Rough business. – 9:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Sigh. Now we have to record another emergency podcast to break down the Jock Landale trade, I guess. – 4:02 PM
Sigh. Now we have to record another emergency podcast to break down the Jock Landale trade, I guess. – 4:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Here’s the first graf of Spurs release:
The team has acquired a protected 2023 first round draft pick, two unprotected first round picks in 2025 & 2027, the rights to swap 2026 first round picks and Danilo Gallinari from Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale. – 3:53 PM
Here’s the first graf of Spurs release:
The team has acquired a protected 2023 first round draft pick, two unprotected first round picks in 2025 & 2027, the rights to swap 2026 first round picks and Danilo Gallinari from Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale. – 3:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs make Murray deal official. And guess what?: Jock Landale is also going to Atlanta. – 3:52 PM
Spurs make Murray deal official. And guess what?: Jock Landale is also going to Atlanta. – 3:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs just officially announced their trade sending Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a 2025 first-round pick swap. – 3:48 PM
The Spurs just officially announced their trade sending Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a 2025 first-round pick swap. – 3:48 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Trade is official, and it turns out Jock Landale was a part of it. Perhaps for salary-matching purposes. pic.twitter.com/jxjIM52E36 – 3:47 PM
Trade is official, and it turns out Jock Landale was a part of it. Perhaps for salary-matching purposes. pic.twitter.com/jxjIM52E36 – 3:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs now make Murray trade official.
Spurs acquire
Gallinari
2023 protected 1st from CHA
2025, 2027 Hawks 1sts
2026 Hawks pick swap
Hawks acquire
Dejounte Murray
Jock Landale – 3:46 PM
Spurs now make Murray trade official.
Spurs acquire
Gallinari
2023 protected 1st from CHA
2025, 2027 Hawks 1sts
2026 Hawks pick swap
Hawks acquire
Dejounte Murray
Jock Landale – 3:46 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
One surefire way to take yourself out of the Kevin Durant stakes is to trade all your draft capital for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale half an hour later. – 3:37 PM
One surefire way to take yourself out of the Kevin Durant stakes is to trade all your draft capital for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale half an hour later. – 3:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have made the Dejounte Murray deal official. Team announced they also acquired center Jock Landale. pic.twitter.com/S1Jd8ONE6p – 3:32 PM
The Hawks have made the Dejounte Murray deal official. Team announced they also acquired center Jock Landale. pic.twitter.com/S1Jd8ONE6p – 3:32 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks received money in the Jock Landale trade, per source. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / July 2, 2022
The NBA is full of superstars and, obviously, the best basketballers on the planet – so who stood out most to Jock Landale? He’s named Philadelphia 76ers centre and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid as clearly his toughest opponent. “Joel Embiid by a long way,” Landale told SEN Breakfast. “I said to my dad a couple of weeks ago – I said he’s the only player I’ll ever admit that I’ll never have a chance against. He’s just on a different level physically, offensively, defensively – he’s a freak of nature.” -via SEN.com.au / May 11, 2022
Jock Landale: “The other one that stands out like a sore thumb is Ja Morant who is a special, special player. Those guys I was like ‘wow this is completely different and unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced’.” -via SEN.com.au / May 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.