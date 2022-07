Suns trade for Jock Landale

One surefire way to take yourself out of the Kevin Durant stakes is to trade all your draft capital for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale half an hour later. – 3:37 PM

Trade is official, and it turns out Jock Landale was a part of it. Perhaps for salary-matching purposes. pic.twitter.com/jxjIM52E36

The Spurs just officially announced their trade sending Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a 2025 first-round pick swap. – 3:48 PM

Spurs make Murray deal official. And guess what?: Jock Landale is also going to Atlanta. – 3:52 PM

Here’s the first graf of Spurs release:The team has acquired a protected 2023 first round draft pick, two unprotected first round picks in 2025 & 2027, the rights to swap 2026 first round picks and Danilo Gallinari from Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale. – 3:53 PM

Sigh. Now we have to record another emergency podcast to break down the Jock Landale trade, I guess. – 4:02 PM

Jock Landale talked at the end of the season about how much he wanted to stay in San Antonio for the rest of his career. Rough business. – 9:07 PM

The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season. – 6:51 PM

Jock Landale adds some depth to the center spot, which makes sense with DA’s situation and JaVale McGee leaving, but it’s hard not to think of this as another precursor to a big move coming up for the Suns – 7:01 PM

Jock Landale is definitely a 0.5 guy. Not so much a playmaker like Dario Saric but keeps the ball moving and has a good feel for the extra pass. pic.twitter.com/VslvpTrJA1

