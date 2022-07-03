Former teammate Dirk Nowitzki teases Luka Doncic with 'overrated' chant at FIBA game

FIBA Basketball World Cup: Dirk Nowitzki joining in on the “overrated!” chants to Luka Doncic
Michael Dugat @mdug
We’ve seen the struggles the Mavs have when only one guy and Luka can dribble … we saw it directly.
I guess FA isn’t over, but this is just so frustrating – 3:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic leads Slovenia to Round 2 of FIBA qualifiers with clutch win vs. Sweden dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:46 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic was spectacular once again but Sweden was not to be denied.
Slovenia edged out a win only during the very last seconds 😮
basketnews.com/news-174608-lu… – 1:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Swedish crowd were chanting ‘overrated’ to Doncic during the game.
Luka has responded 🔥😳
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/eYNSaNM5lI – 1:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic doing the YMCA dance to bless your timeline 🙌😄
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/QW1BdUBEvQ – 12:53 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Uncle Luka sneaking up on the Nowitzkis pic.twitter.com/A41ToZ7otK – 12:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mavericks past & present reunited: Luka Doncic greets Dirk Nowitzki before the WC qualifiers game against Sweden 😍
🎥 @MalinWahlberg_ pic.twitter.com/xzRJL7SA51 – 11:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic having a good time with fans before the Slovenia game
pic.twitter.com/1wS26tKhcv – 10:45 AM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Today’s a huge day: the 20th anniversary of Like Mike, the best kids’ basketball movie ever.
Also, I’m getting married today, so I won’t be back on Twitter for a bit.
But, Like Mike! Young Jesse Plemons! A hilarious Dirk Nowitzki! Vince Carter and George McFly as villains! – 10:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A sneak attack from Luka Doncic – successful 💥
🎥 @kzs_si pic.twitter.com/kWsDAKOP3W – 9:46 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Darius Garland recorded 19 games with 20 points and 10 assists this past season.
Only players with more such games in 2021-22 were:
Trae Young
James Harden
Luka Doncic – 12:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Doesn’t look like Luka is super worked up about the Mavs’ approach to free agency while they (and the rest of the NBA) gauge the Kevin Durant trade fallout.
So maybe everyone should take a nap or put on a SpongeBob hat, too. pic.twitter.com/SEAUaj8zw4 – 12:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Here’s some perspective on the LaVine deal. This upcoming season he’ll be making just under what Luka and Trae Young make. Next year it’s Khris Middleton, AD, Gobert money, Year 5 when LaVine can opt in? $49 million. It feels about right … until it doesn’t. – 10:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Don’t fall asleep around Luka Doncic 😴😅
📸 @Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/9xvHBSDwXJ – 5:53 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The mascot had something personal against Luka Doncic 😂🥊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/ejgKYh64md – 5:36 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Time to analyze the potential new role of a notable center that just moved teams…
JaVale McGee’s fit with Luka Doncic: Starter or not, get ready for Mavericks’ own lob city dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Guards that averaged 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG over the last 2 seasons:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Steph Curry
— James Harden
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic
Elite list. pic.twitter.com/lASSdVnLUd – 2:10 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Malcolm Brogdon averaged 2.4 assists on drives this past season. Only Luka Doncic and Dejounte Murray averaged more per NBA Advanced Stats.
The Celtics ranked 14th as a team in this category. – 1:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic put on a show in Goran Dragic’s farewell game against Croatia 🔥
The Slovenian posted a near triple-double with 21 points, 8 rebounds & 10 assists.
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/yeCv0d0SIE – 4:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 25/5/5 in a season before turning 23:
Oscar Robertson
Michael Jordan
Tracy McGrady
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/QfvuAIjxKr – 12:10 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Point guards with larger contracts than Jalen Brunson:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Ben Simmons
Damian Lillard
De’Aaron Fox
Jamal Murray
Kyrie Irving
Chris Paul
D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/RnDFehdOjp – 9:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Can this Mavs squad get back to the WCF?
Luka Doncic
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dorian Finney-Smith
Christian Wood
JaVale McGee
6th man: Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/t1ZnwtC5rR – 8:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
JaVale McGee has played with some elite talent:
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Dirk Nowitzki
And now, Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/JW2sI7Cnb8 – 7:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
$200M+ contracts in NBA history:
Stephen Curry (2)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Rudy Gobert
Bradley Beal
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr4 – 6:44 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Time flies, but love between Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic stays forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MXwIThqe3u – 5:13 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jalen Brunson moves to the Knicks with a $110M deal leaving Doncic and the Mavs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Luka Garza will play for the #Blazers Summer League roster.
Portland opens Summer League play against … the #Pistons. – 5:07 PM
