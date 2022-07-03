Goran Dragic to Bulls

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Goran Dragic has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Goran Dragic agrees to terms with Bulls. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A list of who have signed where and who still remain available. – 3:44 PM
NBA free agents: Goran Dragic agrees to terms with Bulls. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A list of who have signed where and who still remain available. – 3:44 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After spending the first month of the summer as a free agent, Goran Dragic has a new club.
The Slovenian guard signed with a playoff team 😎
basketnews.com/news-174619-go… – 3:44 PM
After spending the first month of the summer as a free agent, Goran Dragic has a new club.
The Slovenian guard signed with a playoff team 😎
basketnews.com/news-174619-go… – 3:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Goran Dragic heading to Chicago #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:36 PM
Goran Dragic heading to Chicago #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Would-be Dallas Maverick Goran Dragic agrees to contract with Chicago Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:35 PM
Would-be Dallas Maverick Goran Dragic agrees to contract with Chicago Bulls dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:35 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Goran Dragic has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls
sportando.basketball/en/goran-dragi… – 3:29 PM
Goran Dragic has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls
sportando.basketball/en/goran-dragi… – 3:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some Balkan connection in Chicago! Goran Dragic will team up with Nikola Vucevic at Bulls. The Dragon meets Vuc.
Too much pick ‘n roll around… #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/wxv8NfbQtm – 3:29 PM
Some Balkan connection in Chicago! Goran Dragic will team up with Nikola Vucevic at Bulls. The Dragon meets Vuc.
Too much pick ‘n roll around… #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/wxv8NfbQtm – 3:29 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Gorman Dragic one-year deal agreed upon. Confidence in the Lonzo Ball knee injury must be dwindling. – 3:27 PM
Gorman Dragic one-year deal agreed upon. Confidence in the Lonzo Ball knee injury must be dwindling. – 3:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls have reached an agreement to sign guard Goran Dragic on a one-year deal, sources confirm to ESPN. – 3:26 PM
Bulls have reached an agreement to sign guard Goran Dragic on a one-year deal, sources confirm to ESPN. – 3:26 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Goran Dragic getting all giddy about playing with KD only to get swept in the first round and then watch KD join the Raptors would be quite spectacular. – 3:23 PM
Goran Dragic getting all giddy about playing with KD only to get swept in the first round and then watch KD join the Raptors would be quite spectacular. – 3:23 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are obviously targeting veterans, adding Dragic and Drummond, while making a run at Gallinari. Dragic, 36, played in 21 games for Tor & Bkn last season, career 36.2% from 3 – 3:21 PM
#Bulls are obviously targeting veterans, adding Dragic and Drummond, while making a run at Gallinari. Dragic, 36, played in 21 games for Tor & Bkn last season, career 36.2% from 3 – 3:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Goran Dragic is signing with the Bulls on a one-year, $2.9 million deal, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/RQbQcqgQ6E – 3:20 PM
Goran Dragic is signing with the Bulls on a one-year, $2.9 million deal, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/RQbQcqgQ6E – 3:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can confirm Goran Dragic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, per source, which @Shams Charania had 1st.
Nikola Vucevic, I’m told, played significant role in this situation. – 3:19 PM
Can confirm Goran Dragic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, per source, which @Shams Charania had 1st.
Nikola Vucevic, I’m told, played significant role in this situation. – 3:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Goran Dragic to the Bulls is good cover in case Lonzo Ball isn’t ready, but they’ve got a lot of points guards now:
Ball
Dragic
Alex Caruso
Ayo Dosunmu
Coby White
Even with Caruso playing mostly off-ball, gotta imagine White is in play to get traded at some point. – 3:17 PM
Goran Dragic to the Bulls is good cover in case Lonzo Ball isn’t ready, but they’ve got a lot of points guards now:
Ball
Dragic
Alex Caruso
Ayo Dosunmu
Coby White
Even with Caruso playing mostly off-ball, gotta imagine White is in play to get traded at some point. – 3:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent guard Goran Dragic has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:15 PM
Free agent guard Goran Dragic has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:15 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Dragic is signing a one-year, $2.9M deal with the Bulls, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 3, 2022
Marc Stein: Mavericks roster note: Dallas essentially has one spot left and has weighed leaving it open, league sources say. While Dallas has shown interest in Goran Dragic, it still has a clear need for wing additions and could wait to see if an unexpected option to address that surfaces. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 2, 2022
Marc Stein: As covered in two previous pieces, Dallas is not expected to immediately pursue guards after losing Jalen Brunson. With Spencer Dinwiddie in place and Tim Hardaway Jr. due back from injury, Goran Dragic IS a strong eventual target after the Mavs chase wing and front-line depth. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.