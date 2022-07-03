James Wiseman on track to play in Las Vegas

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman played 5-on-5 full contact today for the first time in this reintegration. He remains on track for a likely summer league appearance in Las Vegas at some point. Jonathan Kuminga will meet team in Vegas, could get some action.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman played a full contact five-on-five for the first time today.
Warriors California Classic coach Seth Cooper said he “looked really good” and said the plan is still for Wiseman to play in Las Vegas. – 9:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman played 5-on-5 full contact today for the first time in this reintegration. He remains on track for a likely summer league appearance in Las Vegas at some point. Jonathan Kuminga will meet team in Vegas, could get some action. – 9:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman played 5-on-5 today and “looked really good” Warriors California Classic coach Seth Cooper says
First time that Wiseman played a full 5-on-5. Still on track to play at some point in Las Vegas – 9:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Seth Cooper said James Wiseman completed full-court 5-on-5 today before todays summer league game – 9:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman played 5-on-5 today, Cooper says. Patrick Baldwin Jr. did some spot-shooting. – 9:36 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Without Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Patrick Baldwin Jr. on the floor, Warriors’ second-round pick Gui Santos put on a show in the California Classic opener. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/02/hig… – 6:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on the Warriors’ complex James Wiseman Conundrum: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:41 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Based on the off-season moves so far, the 2022-23 season will be huge for Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody & James Wiseman. I expect all to take on bigger roles, and I think they’ll all be ready. I’m hoping JW balls out at some point during summer league. #dubnation – 4:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m sort of surprised the Warriors kept Looney over Payton, with the money being close to equal.
They have a No. 2 overall pick in Wiseman to theoretically replace Looney. They don’t really have anyone else who does the stuff that Payton does, though Moody is ready for minutes. – 3:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
One thing to also keep in mind: Warriors need to make it a priority to find more minutes for Kuminga and Moody. With Wiseman back in the mix next season, there will be a trickle-down effect minutes-wise. – 2:47 AM
Kevin Durant’s quest to find a new home as he waits for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets could take him to a place he knows very well. Appearing on ESPN Radio, Marc J. Spears of Andscape called the Golden State Warriors a team to “keep an eye on” for Durant. Spears later took to Twitter to give more context to his report. Spears noted the Warriors “could” potentially offer the best package for both sides, with a deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. -via Bleacher Report / July 3, 2022
Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman says today’s practice “felt great.” “I’m just speechless. I feel good just playing the game.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 29, 2022
