Mavericks' intention to keep Frank Ntilikina

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Frank Ntilikina’s $2 million contract for next season becomes guaranteed tomorrow and the Mavericks’ intention, league sources say, is indeed to retain the former Knicks lottery pick.
More on this storyline

Mike Vorkunov: Victor Wembanyama has signed with Metropolitans 92 in Paris, a source confirmed. @Jonathan Givony reported it first. Wembanyama the projected No. 1 pick in 2023 NBA draft. He’ll play for Vincent Collet, who coaches French National Team. He also coached Frank Ntilikina at Strasbourg. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / June 30, 2022
Dallas Mavericks PR: Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is available for Game 5 against the Jazz. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / April 25, 2022
Dallas Mavericks PR: Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is questionable for Game 5 against the Jazz. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / April 24, 2022

