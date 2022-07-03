Raptors balking at the notion of trading Scottie Barnes in any Kevin Durant deal

League executives who spoke with The Post said Toronto was not only well-positioned, but confident of being able to put together the best package. The Raptors have balked at the notion of putting Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any deal, although those same executives opined that could be a negotiating ploy by savvy Masai Ujiri, who has a history of pulling off huge trades.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A thought I just had. Let’s say:
– The Raptors get Kevin Durant.
– The Lakers get Kyrie Irving.
– The Raptors win the East and the Lakers win the West.
Kyrie wouldn’t be able to play road games in the Finals because of Canada’s vaccine mandate. – 10:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets are patient to find premium return in exchange for Kevin Durant nypost.com/2022/07/03/net… via @nypostsports – 9:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
About to sit down and binge some Stranger Things.
You can thank me when a KD or Kyrie trade goes down in the next 15 minutes or so. – 9:21 PM
About to sit down and binge some Stranger Things.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reunited and it feels so good? Count Warriors among teams interested in Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/reu… – 8:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I just looked up and this was on TV. Durant to Spurs obvs confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Fqb76b8afs – 6:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram account amid Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade rumors #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/03/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Where are y’all at on this: Will the Raptors trade for Kevin Durant? – 6:49 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I’m glad Nets Reddit is starting to grow familiar with reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/ywYKM5YUvZ – 6:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Why did Durant ask for a trade? Report suggests rough season, Nets’ poor relationship with Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/why… – 6:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I don’t *really* subscribe to conspiracy theories, but the #Nuggets have now landed one of KD’s mentees (Watson), one of his best friends (DeAndre), another former teammate (Brown) & already had one of his friends (Jeff Green) on the team. And that’s before you get to the 2x MVP. – 5:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson said Kevin Durant has taken him under his wing. The two talk almost daily. Of all the things KD told Watson, here’s what stuck with him most:
denverpost.com/2022/07/03/nug… – 4:59 PM
#Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson said Kevin Durant has taken him under his wing. The two talk almost daily. Of all the things KD told Watson, here’s what stuck with him most:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades.
One agent told me: “Some teams might need to fill a lot of rotation minutes after a trade. We can be patient for now.” – 4:01 PM
Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes will be the ____ best player on the Raptors next season with the current roster (strictly skill and strictly next season) – 3:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This is a good “choose your narrative” scenario: #Bulls aren’t sure if Lonzo will be fully healthy OR Bulls think they have chance at KD, but will insist on BKN taking back Lonzo’s salary. – 3:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Asked Peyton Watson about his relationship with Kevin Durant:”Me and KD talk often, almost everyday.”
Said that KD has taken him under the wing and his biggest message has been to “focus on basketball.” pic.twitter.com/lZhWk7UInq – 3:32 PM
Asked Peyton Watson about his relationship with Kevin Durant:”Me and KD talk often, almost everyday.”
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Goran Dragic getting all giddy about playing with KD only to get swept in the first round and then watch KD join the Raptors would be quite spectacular. – 3:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT. – 3:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He doesn’t too much care what people think”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson break down the huge news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/eVicgi6GhB – 2:52 PM
“He doesn’t too much care what people think”
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What’s next for KD and Kyrie (and thus LeBron) … plus a long look at the Jazz, West vs. East and much more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and… – 2:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Do the Jazz now have enough to just trade for KD, Kyrie, and Simmons? pic.twitter.com/W8dOs22qOZ – 2:06 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Reading all these respected, very smart NBA writers bend over backwards to create complicated deals to send good but not great players to BKN to appease KD leads me to believe a move ain’t happening for awhile
Here’s my column on how Brooklyn can make devastatingly bad trades – 1:55 PM
Reading all these respected, very smart NBA writers bend over backwards to create complicated deals to send good but not great players to BKN to appease KD leads me to believe a move ain’t happening for awhile
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Why a Phoenix trade for Kevin Durant is complicated and how a third (or fourth) team would likely have to be involved.
youtu.be/wP5o7atV3Xw via @YouTube – 1:55 PM
Why a Phoenix trade for Kevin Durant is complicated and how a third (or fourth) team would likely have to be involved.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Let’s be clear, I do not perceive Durant as remotely Robin. He’s the definition of a superstar. Period! – 1:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There are 2 primary Kevin Durant trade packages we’ve seen reported. Which one do you like most? Both come with first round picks. #NetsWorld – 1:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Quite the irony that Christian Koloko is now waiting to see what happens with his favourite player Kevin Durant to sign his rookie contract and know if he can wear 35. pic.twitter.com/UiGTS2cUQV – 1:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Had Deandre Ayton signed the max extension last summer, he’d be ineligible to be traded to the Nets due to that weird rookie extension rule. By not signing that extension, the Suns may now end up with Kevin Durant. Weird – 10:34 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sunday Insider: Rejected by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Knicks likely are better off newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:32 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:08 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @FearTheBrown is here! We do a deep dive on the first 2.5 days of free agency.
-Gobert trade!
-Russ for Kyrie?
-Brogdon trade!
-Free agency, including POR, NYK, MIL, GSW, more
-More KD trades
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/wS0FZWAP7o pic.twitter.com/DSAkffSASY – 8:55 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @FearTheBrown is here! We do a deep dive on the first 2.5 days of free agency.
-Gobert trade!
-Russ for Kyrie?
-Brogdon trade!
-Free agency, including POR, NYK, MIL, GSW, more
-More KD trades
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Raptors believe they can make best offer for Kevin Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/rep… – 8:23 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
With KD demanding a trade from the Nets, the Bulls attempted to join the sweepstakes. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Folks, it’s WILD KEVIN DURANT TRADE SPECULATION TIME with @FearTheBrown and I on the podcast:
https://t.co/EoI3MTeT0h pic.twitter.com/hYOh2X4bxI – 1:00 AM
Folks, it’s WILD KEVIN DURANT TRADE SPECULATION TIME with @FearTheBrown and I on the podcast:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: Free Agency/Trades Deep Dive with @FearTheBrown!
-Gobert Trade
-Kyrie for Russ?
-Brogdon trade!
-Brunson, 76ers, Blazers,
-More KD trade speculation!
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
So according to the current news cycle, Russell Westbrook might be rejoining Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, however briefly, and Kyrie Irving might be rejoining James Harden in Philadelphia. Yeahhhhh, it’s bed time. – 10:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: 6-9 with a 7-3 wingspan.
OG Anunoby: 6-7, 7-2 wingspan.
Scottie Barnes: 6-9, 7-2 wingspan.
Precious Achiuwa: 6-8, 7-2 wingspan.
Chris Boucher: 6-9, 7-4 wingspan.
Khem Birch: 6-9, 7-1 wingspan.
Thad Young: 6-8, 7-0 wingspan.
StatMuse @statmuse
This Raptors squad is fun:
Fred VanVleet
Gary Trent Jr.
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Pascal Siakam
Bench:
Otto Porter Jr.
Chris Boucher
For the Nets, trading Kevin Durant correctly is a lot more important than doing it quickly. League personnel who spoke to The Post said Nets general manager Sean Marks — and by default team owner Joe Tsai as well — are adamant about getting back All-Star caliber talent in return for Durant. And with their disgruntled star having four years left on his contract, the Nets are in no rush to deal. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022
ClutchPoints: “Brooklyn wants a massive group of draft picks back, first-round picks, pick swaps, and they also want an All-Star level player.” @wojespn on what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for Kevin Durant -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 3, 2022
Kevin Durant’s quest to find a new home as he waits for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets could take him to a place he knows very well. Appearing on ESPN Radio, Marc J. Spears of Andscape called the Golden State Warriors a team to “keep an eye on” for Durant. Spears later took to Twitter to give more context to his report. Spears noted the Warriors “could” potentially offer the best package for both sides, with a deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. -via Bleacher Report / July 3, 2022
Toronto Raptors fans aren’t the only ones who appear frustrated with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Scottie Barnes, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, spoke out while live-streaming NBA 2K22 on Tuesday and made his feelings known about some of the recent Raptors rumours Fischer has lobbed out. “Jake L. Fischer. Why is Jake L. Fischer following me?” Barnes questioned while holding his phone to the camera to show his Instagram page. “Nah, there’s no way the man thinks it’s cool to follow me after he’s putting out bad reports. “It’s sick. Talking about my boy wanting a trade? It’s sick, bro. Sickening. You’ve gotta do better, fam.” -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2022
Along those lines, don’t be surprised to see more smoke around a potential trade for OG Anunoby. The Raptors with a re-signed Masai Ujiri like their core, but ultimately upgrades will have to come with the inclusion of one of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, or Anunoby, and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes’ emergence opens the door for gauging Anunoby’s value on the market… -via Action Network / June 9, 2022
Rookie cards feed the hobby beast, but it’s always interesting to see which rookies eclipse others as the years pass us by. This list is meant to help you track down the Panini (Prizm, NBA Hoops, Contenders, etc) rookie cards over the past half-decade, so you won’t be stuck on the outside looking in. Top Five 2021 NBA Rookies: While Scottie Barnes took home the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, I don’t think his substance will overcome the flash of some of the other rookies in this class. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder -via The Athletic / June 7, 2022
