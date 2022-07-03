Sixers not interested in Kyrie Irving?

Nick Wright: Not sure what’s been reported elsewhere this morning, but I can report definitively that the Sixers are not and have not been engaged in trade talks for Kyrie this offseason. There’s no appetite for him in Philly. The Lakers are the Nets only current suitor.
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
And if I’m sending Kyrie to LA, the deal is this or nothing at all
And you can beat that with a baseball bat pic.twitter.com/5lIEdUdgNY – 1:59 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Not sure what’s been reported elsewhere this morning, but I can report definitively that the Sixers are not and have not been engaged in trade talks for Kyrie this offseason.
There’s no appetite for him in Philly.
The Lakers are the Nets only current suitor. – 12:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the Lakers pass on the Kyrie-Westbrook b/c they refuse to take back Joe Harris, who only has two relatively affordable years left on his contract and (assuming he’s healthy) would a perfect fit playing alongside LeBron – that’s would be major mistake – 11:48 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
According to Shams, the Sixers are ‘suitors’ for Kyrie Irving. But @PaulHudrick reported Sunday the Sixers are ‘not actively pursuing’ Irving, and their odds of landing Gordon are low.
But they *should* be pursuing both.
bit.ly/3bMPSJE – 11:44 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The idea of trading for Kyrie Irving is great until he does something that makes you remember why you ever had reservations about it in the first place. – 11:00 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sunday Insider: Rejected by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Knicks likely are better off newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:32 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Amid the Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade talks report, odds on the #Lakers winning the 2022-23 championship have dropped roughly in half. Saw them at 24-1 three days ago. Seeing them at 11-1 to 13-1 this morning. #Nets now 36-1, gaining ground on #Knicks (120-1). – 10:05 AM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The most likely Kyrie/Westbrook trade (in my opinion)
Lakers – get Kyrie and Joe Harris
Nets – get Russ, Kendrick Nunn and draft compensation – 9:29 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @FearTheBrown is here! We do a deep dive on the first 2.5 days of free agency.
-Gobert trade!
-Russ for Kyrie?
-Brogdon trade!
-Free agency, including POR, NYK, MIL, GSW, more
-More KD trades
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/wS0FZWAP7o pic.twitter.com/DSAkffSASY – 8:55 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers & Kyrie Irving?
@Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/lABNQJ0UcQ – 8:28 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-nets… – 2:17 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Putting aside the Harden beef, I sort of think the Sixers would’ve just traded Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving like nine months ago if he was someone they were really interested in. – 11:24 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: Free Agency/Trades Deep Dive with @FearTheBrown!
-Gobert Trade
-Kyrie for Russ?
-Brogdon trade!
-Brunson, 76ers, Blazers,
-More KD trade speculation!
GOING LIVE NOW: https://t.co/EoI3MTeT0h pic.twitter.com/tEg6zg3lNq – 11:18 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
All of the “Lakers are getting Kyrie” panic tweeters: it’s been five years since Kyrie didn’t either get hurt or flame out of the postseason, AD is coming off lower leg injuries in back to back seasons, and I’m pretty sure LeBron turns 50 during this year – 10:45 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Me – when I realized Kyrie couldn’t be traded for Westbrook straight up because the Nets need to send out more money to make the deal work pic.twitter.com/0fmqDK7ZHV – 10:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
So according to the current news cycle, Russell Westbrook might be rejoining Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, however briefly, and Kyrie Irving might be rejoining James Harden in Philadelphia. Yeahhhhh, it’s bed time. – 10:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
It’s pretty crazy to think that the Nets went from having three legit superstars (KD, Kyrie, Harden) to potentially having none before the start of next season.
A superstar trio that scared the rest of the league to a potential rebuild. NBA is wild these days! – 9:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers, Nets reportedly “actively engaged” in Irving for Westbrook trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/02/lak… – 8:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Where do we think Russell Westbrook goes if he’s bought out by Brooklyn in a Kyrie Irving trade?
Washington would’ve been my guess before Morris and Wright. Dallas as a low-minutes backup with their spacing bigs beside him? Maybe Charlotte because of the Jordan connection? – 8:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3-pointers in the last 2 seasons:
252 — Kyrie
168 — Westbrook + Simmons pic.twitter.com/0wDRnUropa – 8:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Going from KD, Kyrie and Harden to Ben Simmons, Russ Westbrook and Royce O’Neal in the span of six months is, um… not great
#ScaryHours – 8:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
If Durant gets traded, they may never step in the same locker room; they may never cross paths at the practice facility. I don’t know what BKN would decide with Westbrook. But if a Russ-for-Kyrie deal happens first, for a brief, fleeting moment Russ & KD would be back together. – 7:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Wait wait wait…the Lakers think they’re in a position to ask for more in a trade for Kyrie?? – 7:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lakers… – 7:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to free agency so far with the Lakers, and the latest rumors linking Kyrie (and even KD???) to L.A. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 6:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Popper: Rejected by Kyrie, KD, Knicks better off
Duo would have brought talent and headaches to Madison Square Garden. newsday.com/sports/columni… – 6:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Why the #Nets‘ impending implosion was worth the wager on the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant pairing. They just lost the big bet nypost.com/2022/07/02/net… via @nypost – 1:31 PM
