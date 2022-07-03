Thunder waive Isaiah Roby

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder will waive Isaiah Roby, @hoopshype has learned.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Today was the last day for the Thunder to waive Isaiah Roby before his contract became guaranteed.
OKC picked up his team option last week to buy some more time with the decision. – 7:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder have waived Isaiah Roby.
Class act and a promising young player. Roby shot 44.4% from 3 last season. But OKC has a roster crunch with young prospects, especially at the PF position.
Hope Isaiah catches on with another team. He’s an NBA player. – 6:33 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Massively surprised at Isaiah Roby being waived. Will be even more surprised if he clears waivers, the lad can play. – 6:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has waived forward Isaiah Roby, the team announced today.
Roby started 62 games for the Thunder over the course of three seasons. – 6:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Someone is going to waiver claim Isaiah Roby and get a good player virtually for free.
51/44 shooting splits. Some boards, some blocks. Can score some too. Worth claiming for sure for several teams.
OKC has more tricky roster decisions coming too. Downside of a million picks. – 6:21 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder will waive Isaiah Roby, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Isaiah Roby’s contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder will become fully guaranteed at $1.9M if he’s not waived today. – 8:37 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Roby is back, for now, but there is still work to do.
thunderousintentions.com/2022/07/02/isa… – 7:22 AM
John Hollinger: Isaiah Roby is still 2-way eligible and would be a clear plus in that spot. -via Twitter @johnhollinger / July 3, 2022
Keith Smith: The Oklahoma City Thunder exercised their $1.9M team option for Isaiah Roby, a league source tells @spotrac. Roby’s contract now becomes non-guaranteed with a fully guaranteed date of July 3. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 29, 2022
