Warriors interested in Kevin Durant reunion?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
I don’t *really* subscribe to conspiracy theories, but the #Nuggets have now landed one of KD’s mentees (Watson), one of his best friends (DeAndre), another former teammate (Brown) & already had one of his friends (Jeff Green) on the team. And that’s before you get to the 2x MVP. – 5:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson said Kevin Durant has taken him under his wing. The two talk almost daily. Of all the things KD told Watson, here’s what stuck with him most:
denverpost.com/2022/07/03/nug… – 4:59 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This is a good “choose your narrative” scenario: #Bulls aren’t sure if Lonzo will be fully healthy OR Bulls think they have chance at KD, but will insist on BKN taking back Lonzo’s salary. – 3:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Asked Peyton Watson about his relationship with Kevin Durant:”Me and KD talk often, almost everyday.”
Said that KD has taken him under the wing and his biggest message has been to “focus on basketball.” pic.twitter.com/lZhWk7UInq – 3:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Goran Dragic getting all giddy about playing with KD only to get swept in the first round and then watch KD join the Raptors would be quite spectacular. – 3:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT. – 3:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He doesn’t too much care what people think”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson break down the huge news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/eVicgi6GhB – 2:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What’s next for KD and Kyrie (and thus LeBron) … plus a long look at the Jazz, West vs. East and much more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and… – 2:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Do the Jazz now have enough to just trade for KD, Kyrie, and Simmons? pic.twitter.com/W8dOs22qOZ – 2:06 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Reading all these respected, very smart NBA writers bend over backwards to create complicated deals to send good but not great players to BKN to appease KD leads me to believe a move ain’t happening for awhile
Here’s my column on how Brooklyn can make devastatingly bad trades – 1:55 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Why a Phoenix trade for Kevin Durant is complicated and how a third (or fourth) team would likely have to be involved.
youtu.be/wP5o7atV3Xw via @YouTube – 1:55 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Let’s be clear, I do not perceive Durant as remotely Robin. He’s the definition of a superstar. Period! – 1:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There are 2 primary Kevin Durant trade packages we’ve seen reported. Which one do you like most? Both come with first round picks. #NetsWorld – 1:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Quite the irony that Christian Koloko is now waiting to see what happens with his favourite player Kevin Durant to sign his rookie contract and know if he can wear 35. pic.twitter.com/UiGTS2cUQV – 1:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Had Deandre Ayton signed the max extension last summer, he’d be ineligible to be traded to the Nets due to that weird rookie extension rule. By not signing that extension, the Suns may now end up with Kevin Durant. Weird – 10:34 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sunday Insider: Rejected by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Knicks likely are better off newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:32 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:08 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @FearTheBrown is here! We do a deep dive on the first 2.5 days of free agency.
-Gobert trade!
-Russ for Kyrie?
-Brogdon trade!
-Free agency, including POR, NYK, MIL, GSW, more
-More KD trades
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/wS0FZWAP7o pic.twitter.com/DSAkffSASY – 8:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Raptors believe they can make best offer for Kevin Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/rep… – 8:23 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
With KD demanding a trade from the Nets, the Bulls attempted to join the sweepstakes. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Folks, it’s WILD KEVIN DURANT TRADE SPECULATION TIME with @FearTheBrown and I on the podcast:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: Free Agency/Trades Deep Dive with @FearTheBrown!
-Gobert Trade
-Kyrie for Russ?
-Brogdon trade!
-Brunson, 76ers, Blazers,
-More KD trade speculation!
GOING LIVE NOW: https://t.co/EoI3MTeT0h pic.twitter.com/tEg6zg3lNq – 11:18 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
So according to the current news cycle, Russell Westbrook might be rejoining Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, however briefly, and Kyrie Irving might be rejoining James Harden in Philadelphia. Yeahhhhh, it’s bed time. – 10:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
It’s pretty crazy to think that the Nets went from having three legit superstars (KD, Kyrie, Harden) to potentially having none before the start of next season.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Going from KD, Kyrie and Harden to Ben Simmons, Russ Westbrook and Royce O’Neal in the span of six months is, um… not great
Fred Katz @FredKatz
My favorite Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant anecdote I’ve ever written. Was cracking up when I heard this one the first time.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
If Durant gets traded, they may never step in the same locker room; they may never cross paths at the practice facility. I don’t know what BKN would decide with Westbrook. But if a Russ-for-Kyrie deal happens first, for a brief, fleeting moment Russ & KD would be back together. – 7:55 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
One of the two players involved here is so toxic that he had his team willing to lose Kevin Durant rather than deal with him for another year. As flawed as Russ is, you don’t have to worry about him showing up to work. – 7:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The Heat’s Summer League team is going nowhere fast. They need to push their chips in for Kevin Durant.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Wonder if the Suns would use their MLE to bring back TJ Warren if they have to trade Cam and Bridges for Durant. – 6:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to free agency so far with the Lakers, and the latest rumors linking Kyrie (and even KD???) to L.A. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Popper: Rejected by Kyrie, KD, Knicks better off
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat looks to be in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic signed his rookie contract with the Heat today, which means he can’t be traded for the next 30 days – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haywood Highsmith begins earning his keep for summer Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Cody Martin gets his, as twin brother/Heat free-agent forward Caleb Martin waits. And: A twist on a possible Heat-Durant move. – 4:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat looks to be in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:54 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Sure, it was a interesting discussion about a Zion/Durant swap in the beginning but that crap went on way to long and got way too blown up – 4:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Windhorst had to be LOVING the past few days. Where do you think his Pelicans hope to put Willie Green in a room with Kevin Durant came from? – 4:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
And here is another feature on #Cavs Darius Garland’s meteoric rise that traces back to his time with Team USA last summer and the role Kevin Durant played
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant’s quest to find a new home as he waits for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets could take him to a place he knows very well. Appearing on ESPN Radio, Marc J. Spears of Andscape called the Golden State Warriors a team to “keep an eye on” for Durant. Spears later took to Twitter to give more context to his report. Spears noted the Warriors “could” potentially offer the best package for both sides, with a deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. -via Bleacher Report / July 3, 2022
Keith Smith: Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades. One agent told me: “Some teams might need to fill a lot of rotation minutes after a trade. We can be patient for now.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 3, 2022
The Kevin Durant Trade Sweepstakes should keep the NBA’s Transaction Game at the forefront of discussion far longer than this summer’s marketplace was projected to entertain us. Sixty done deals and 10 contract extensions, after all, were already reported entering Sunday’s Day 4. Everyone on the NBA map knows that Brooklyn is prepared to accede to Durant’s trade request in what is widely expected to pan out as a blockbuster involving three (or more) teams. It just might not come to fruition as quickly as the masses hope, with Durant under contract for the next four seasons and the Nets thus possessing almost all of the leverage. Brooklyn is incentivized to be a bit patient to ensure it secures the optimal trade package for the ages. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 3, 2022
