Adrian Wojnarowski on Kevin Durant: 'Nets don't have to rush into a deal'

Adrian Wojnarowski on Kevin Durant’s potential trade: “The market is still taking shape, and I think it’s incumbent on some of the other teams to be creative and start bringing to Brooklyn ideas, going out and seeing if they can get players, picks that would put the kind of package it would take to get Kevin Durant. Brooklyn’s got time on its side. They have a lot of time left in the offseason and they have a player in KD who has four years left on his contract. They don’t have to rush into a deal.”
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
One thing isn’t mentioned enough with Kevin Durant — the Nets have leverage. They don’t have to trade him. Could Durant hold out and refuse to play like Simmons? Sure. But I don’t see that in twilight of his prime. Even if he did, Nets not obligated to deal him before the season – 10:11 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Good morning everyone, unless you’re being condescending either way about a Kevin Durant trade.
Gonna have a new, maybe quick, episode of Locked On Pelicans coming before noon today. – 9:56 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
There’s a Kevin Durant situation that needs solving.
There’s a Deandre Ayton situation that needs solving.
And the rebuilding, flexible Rockets might have a solution — but not in the way you might think.
New IkoSystem for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3396543/2022/0… – 9:34 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you include Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a Kevin Durant trade that doesn’t involve Scottie Barnes – 8:47 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets being patient, nothing reportedly close on Durant, Irving trade front nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/04/net… – 8:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How much would be too much for the Heat for Kevin Durant? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:25 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kevin Durant has updated his wishlist to include the following teams:
The 1996-97 Chicago Bulls
The 1927 NY Yankees
The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens
The 1985 Chicago Bears – 7:49 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green been in contact with Kevin Durant, @Marcus Thompson reports. And today is the sixth anniversary of the last time he joined them. theathletic.com/3398430/2022/0… – 7:41 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
We are live this AM on @FTFonFS1 talking all things KD & Kyrie plus the *insane* Gobert trade.
Should be the perfect precursor to your barbecues & pyrotechnics today. – 7:22 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Forget Kyrie. Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis is the trade that makes the most sense for the Lakers. Unload Davis before he’s untradeable. KD turns a losing team into a champion and totally redeems himself. – 12:52 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kevin Durant to the Warriors doesn’t make sense for either side. Not for the Warriors future. Not for KD’s legacy. – 12:12 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Got tired of everyone talking down to one another about hypothetically trading for Kevin Durant so I tried to stay off Twitter. Past few days are my least favorite thing about this job. And we should be happy about Zion!
Related, Game Night is an underrated movie. – 11:47 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj says Brooklyn has “no traction” on a deal for KD or Kyrie. They’re being patient because they “don’t have to trade either”, though that’s not their ideal scenario. Nets trying to get the “biggest haul of assets that they can” and “there’s a lot more talks coming.” – 11:16 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in: in case Kevin Durant and the Warriors have any interest in each other, the players reconvened and voted him a full playoff share… – 10:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A thought I just had. Let’s say:
– The Raptors get Kevin Durant.
– The Lakers get Kyrie Irving.
– The Raptors win the East and the Lakers win the West.
Kyrie wouldn’t be able to play road games in the Finals because of Canada’s vaccine mandate. – 10:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets are patient to find premium return in exchange for Kevin Durant nypost.com/2022/07/03/net… via @nypostsports – 9:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
About to sit down and binge some Stranger Things.
You can thank me when a KD or Kyrie trade goes down in the next 15 minutes or so. – 9:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reunited and it feels so good? Count Warriors among teams interested in Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/reu… – 8:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I just looked up and this was on TV. Durant to Spurs obvs confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Fqb76b8afs – 6:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram account amid Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade rumors #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/03/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Where are y’all at on this: Will the Raptors trade for Kevin Durant? – 6:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Why did Durant ask for a trade? Report suggests rough season, Nets’ poor relationship with Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/why… – 6:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I don’t *really* subscribe to conspiracy theories, but the #Nuggets have now landed one of KD’s mentees (Watson), one of his best friends (DeAndre), another former teammate (Brown) & already had one of his friends (Jeff Green) on the team. And that’s before you get to the 2x MVP. – 5:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson said Kevin Durant has taken him under his wing. The two talk almost daily. Of all the things KD told Watson, here’s what stuck with him most:
denverpost.com/2022/07/03/nug… – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades.
One agent told me: “Some teams might need to fill a lot of rotation minutes after a trade. We can be patient for now.” – 4:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This is a good “choose your narrative” scenario: #Bulls aren’t sure if Lonzo will be fully healthy OR Bulls think they have chance at KD, but will insist on BKN taking back Lonzo’s salary. – 3:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Asked Peyton Watson about his relationship with Kevin Durant:”Me and KD talk often, almost everyday.”
Said that KD has taken him under the wing and his biggest message has been to “focus on basketball.” pic.twitter.com/lZhWk7UInq – 3:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Goran Dragic getting all giddy about playing with KD only to get swept in the first round and then watch KD join the Raptors would be quite spectacular. – 3:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT. – 3:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He doesn’t too much care what people think”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson break down the huge news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/eVicgi6GhB – 2:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What’s next for KD and Kyrie (and thus LeBron) … plus a long look at the Jazz, West vs. East and much more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and… – 2:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Do the Jazz now have enough to just trade for KD, Kyrie, and Simmons? pic.twitter.com/W8dOs22qOZ – 2:06 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Reading all these respected, very smart NBA writers bend over backwards to create complicated deals to send good but not great players to BKN to appease KD leads me to believe a move ain’t happening for awhile
Here’s my column on how Brooklyn can make devastatingly bad trades – 1:55 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Why a Phoenix trade for Kevin Durant is complicated and how a third (or fourth) team would likely have to be involved.
youtu.be/wP5o7atV3Xw via @YouTube – 1:55 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Let’s be clear, I do not perceive Durant as remotely Robin. He’s the definition of a superstar. Period! – 1:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There are 2 primary Kevin Durant trade packages we’ve seen reported. Which one do you like most? Both come with first round picks. #NetsWorld – 1:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Quite the irony that Christian Koloko is now waiting to see what happens with his favourite player Kevin Durant to sign his rookie contract and know if he can wear 35. pic.twitter.com/UiGTS2cUQV – 1:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Had Deandre Ayton signed the max extension last summer, he’d be ineligible to be traded to the Nets due to that weird rookie extension rule. By not signing that extension, the Suns may now end up with Kevin Durant. Weird – 10:34 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sunday Insider: Rejected by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Knicks likely are better off newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:32 AM
John Clark: I’m told despite reports, the Sixers are not pursuing Kyrie Irving I’m told there were discussions internally about Kyrie and other players, but the Sixers never entered into actual talks with Brooklyn As far as Kevin Durant, remember he has a big say in where he will wind up -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
Those who know Durant cite two primary factors: a rocky Nets season that ended in a first-round playoff sweep; and the franchise’s soured relationship with Irving, his close friend. Durant doesn’t see much hope for a revival under the circumstances, those sources say. And he’s unhappy that his friend is unhappy. -via Sports Illustrated / July 4, 2022
As one insider sympathetic to Durant noted, “Kyrie sabotaged everything,” but Durant is reacting more to the effects than the cause, and he now views the Nets as unsalvageable. “There’s no use in (him) taking sides when it’s all too far gone,” the person said. In essence, the Nets were right in principle, but wrong in practical terms, failing to understand that making Irving upset “was going to drive Kevin away.” It’s instructive to note that for all the chaos, all the havoc and all the stress, Durant still wants to play with Irving, according to league insiders. -via Sports Illustrated / July 4, 2022
