Collin Sexton to Dallas? Unlikely in sign-and-trade

Chris Fedor on Collin Sexton: The Dallas Mavericks have been rumored as a team that may have interest because they lost Jalen Brunson. They don’t have cap space. So it would have to be a sign-and-trade worked out with the Cavs. And I’m told that the Cavs are not very attracted to any of the pieces that Dallas would be willing to send back to them in a potential sign-and-trade.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: #Cavs free agency signings. What’s up with Collin Sexton? How to best consolidate the roster. Investing in Darius Garland. Why didn’t they go harder after Dejounte Murray?
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: #Cavs free agency signings. What’s up with Collin Sexton? How to best consolidate the roster. Investing in Darius Garland. Why didn’t they go harder after Dejounte Murray?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Best available free agents:
PG
F. Jackson
D. Schroder
G. Dragic
DJ Augustin
SG
C. Sexton (RFA)
A. Rivers
W. Ellington
A. Bradley
SF
TJ Warren
Ca. Martin (RFA)
Co. Martin (RFA)
A. Iguodala
PF
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
B. Griffin
C
D. Ayton (RFA)
T. Bryant
D. Cousins
L. Aldridge – 10:27 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As Day 2 of free agency comes to a close, #Cavs are about $19 million away from the luxury tax. That doesn’t include Ochai Agbaji’s contract, which will be close to $4 million. That would make it more like $15 million below the tax when it comes to ongoing Collin Sexton talks. – 9:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The only unrestricted free agents remaining with a BORD$ value over $6 million are T.J. Warren and Montrezl Harrell.
Some valuable RFAs still on the market (Ayton, Sexton, La Familia Martin), but the free agent party is definitely starting to clear out. – 8:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
19 hours in check-in
Ball-handlers available: Sexton, Schroder, DiVincenzo, Dragic, Walker, Thomas, Augustin, Neto, Satoransky, Rondo, Campazzo
Centers available: Ayton, Looney, Smith, Harrell, Cousins, Thompson, Biyombo, Bryant, Ibaka, Dieng, Aldridge, Howard, Whiteside – 12:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Porter was 13th on my Raps-specific free agency big board, and was the highest playing remaining (save for Collin Sexton, who is restricted and likely going above the MLE) when he signed: theathletic.com/3317299/2022/0… – 12:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Heat power-forward options Otto Porter (Raptors), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics) off board. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Top remaining free agents: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Looney, Nurkic, T.J. Warren, Sexton, Harrell, DiVencenzo, D. Jones Jr, Cody & Caleb Martin. – 12:13 PM
The Cavs are expected to match reasonable offers for Sexton—two execs pegged Sexton’s value at $10-12 million per season —increasing the chances that Sexton, a 24-point per game scorer in ’20-21, returns to Cleveland. -via Sports Illustrated / June 30, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs have extended the qualifying offer to Collin Sexton, making him a restricted free agent, sources tell @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / June 28, 2022
One member of the organization said the Cavs had chances to move into the late first round if they desired, but any player selected there comes with a guaranteed contract. The Cavs are very much interested in bringing back Ricky Rubio, whose expiring contract was used as matching salary in the LeVert trade. If they do, it would give them 14 guaranteed contracts. They didn’t want to add any others at this stage. Rubio certainly won’t be ready for the start of the season as he continues rehabbing from a second ACL surgery, and likely wouldn’t be available until January. If the Cavs elect to bring him back, they’ll likely have to try and make do with LeVert and/or Collin Sexton sharing the backup point guard duties until Rubio is ready. It’s hardly ideal, but it illustrates how much this team still values Rubio. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
