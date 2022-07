James Wiseman on first five-on-five work since injury: Today felt great, I feel good out there

Moses Moody’s 2022 California Classic debut was set to steal the show Sunday night at Chase Center for the Warriors’ summer league showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. Behind closed doors, there was a development just as important taking place earlier in the day. S Some Warriors summer league players, and even coaches, started shuffling in late before tipoff on their home court. Why? James Wiseman and a handful of others were going through a 5-on-5 scrimmage, which served as a bit of a warmup for some players. “James was able to do that, looked really good,” Warriors California Classic coach Seth Cooper said to reporters. “For James, that was a pretty live day. I was on the court for some of that, but everything I heard was that that went really well and he looked really good.” -via NBC Sports / July 4, 2022