James Wiseman on first five-on-five work since injury: Today felt great, I feel good out there

After missing his entire second season in the NBA, James Wiseman is on track to soon be back in game action and show why he was the No. 2 pick in the draft two years ago. “Today felt great,” Wiseman said on June 29. “I feel good out there with the guys and just everything about it. I’m speechless. I feel good just playing again.”
“I know today was a good step and that he looked really good playing.”
The latest on James Wiseman, who played a full 5-on-5 scrimmage up and down the court yesterday nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:05 PM
Without Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Patrick Baldwin Jr. on the floor, Warriors’ second-round pick Gui Santos put on a show in the California Classic opener. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/02/hig… – 7:00 AM
James Wiseman played a full contact five-on-five for the first time today.
Warriors California Classic coach Seth Cooper said he “looked really good” and said the plan is still for Wiseman to play in Las Vegas. – 9:40 PM
James Wiseman played 5-on-5 today and “looked really good” Warriors California Classic coach Seth Cooper says
First time that Wiseman played a full 5-on-5. Still on track to play at some point in Las Vegas – 9:37 PM
Seth Cooper said James Wiseman completed full-court 5-on-5 today before todays summer league game – 9:37 PM
James Wiseman played 5-on-5 today, Cooper says. Patrick Baldwin Jr. did some spot-shooting. – 9:36 PM
Without Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Patrick Baldwin Jr. on the floor, Warriors’ second-round pick Gui Santos put on a show in the California Classic opener. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/02/hig… – 6:00 PM
I wrote on the Warriors’ complex James Wiseman Conundrum: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:41 PM
Based on the off-season moves so far, the 2022-23 season will be huge for Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody & James Wiseman. I expect all to take on bigger roles, and I think they’ll all be ready. I’m hoping JW balls out at some point during summer league. #dubnation – 4:16 PM
More on this storyline
Moses Moody’s 2022 California Classic debut was set to steal the show Sunday night at Chase Center for the Warriors’ summer league showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. Behind closed doors, there was a development just as important taking place earlier in the day. S Some Warriors summer league players, and even coaches, started shuffling in late before tipoff on their home court. Why? James Wiseman and a handful of others were going through a 5-on-5 scrimmage, which served as a bit of a warmup for some players. “James was able to do that, looked really good,” Warriors California Classic coach Seth Cooper said to reporters. “For James, that was a pretty live day. I was on the court for some of that, but everything I heard was that that went really well and he looked really good.” -via NBC Sports / July 4, 2022
Sunday marked the first time that Wiseman played a true 5-on-5 game up and down the court in this Ramping Up 2.0. Wiseman still won’t play in the Warriors’ final California Classic game Tuesday, but his latest positive step continues to have him on track to play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which would be his summer league debut despite him going into Year 3. “Yeah, I think that’s the plan,” Cooper said. ” I haven’t heard anything one way or the other, but I know today was a good step and that he looked really good playing.” -via NBC Sports / July 4, 2022
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman played 5-on-5 full contact today for the first time in this reintegration. He remains on track for a likely summer league appearance in Las Vegas at some point. Jonathan Kuminga will meet team in Vegas, could get some action. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 3, 2022
