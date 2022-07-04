Lakers not aggressive in pursuit of Kyrie Irving

“The Lakers have yet, I’m told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get [Kyrie] from Brooklyn. That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there’s no traction really on deals with either Irving or Durant.” 🗣️ @wojespn
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not even gonna try to decode Jeanie’s tweet, I’m just going to say that Kyrie Irving is a Kobe Bryant disciple and call it a night. – 2:48 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Forget Kyrie. Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis is the trade that makes the most sense for the Lakers. Unload Davis before he’s untradeable. KD turns a losing team into a champion and totally redeems himself. – 12:52 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj says Brooklyn has “no traction” on a deal for KD or Kyrie. They’re being patient because they “don’t have to trade either”, though that’s not their ideal scenario. Nets trying to get the “biggest haul of assets that they can” and “there’s a lot more talks coming.” – 11:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A thought I just had. Let’s say:
– The Raptors get Kevin Durant.
– The Lakers get Kyrie Irving.
– The Raptors win the East and the Lakers win the West.
Kyrie wouldn’t be able to play road games in the Finals because of Canada’s vaccine mandate. – 10:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
About to sit down and binge some Stranger Things.
You can thank me when a KD or Kyrie trade goes down in the next 15 minutes or so. – 9:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving? Surely the Mavericks aren’t that desperate, nor should they be dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram account amid Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade rumors #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/03/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Why did Durant ask for a trade? Report suggests rough season, Nets’ poor relationship with Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/why… – 6:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If it ends up being Kyrie+Harris for Westbrook+Nunn, I hope the Lakers sneak Wenyen Gabriel in there to create a roster spot.
Ideally, I’d want three left for the following:
– A point guard (Dennis Schroder?)
– A big (Thomas Bryant? Serge Ibaka?)
– A forward (Kessler Edwards?) – 5:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades.
One agent told me: “Some teams might need to fill a lot of rotation minutes after a trade. We can be patient for now.” – 4:01 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I really just don’t want to find out the Mavs are actually in on Kyrie. – 3:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What’s next for KD and Kyrie (and thus LeBron) … plus a long look at the Jazz, West vs. East and much more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and… – 2:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Do the Jazz now have enough to just trade for KD, Kyrie, and Simmons? pic.twitter.com/W8dOs22qOZ – 2:06 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
And if I’m sending Kyrie to LA, the deal is this or nothing at all
And you can beat that with a baseball bat pic.twitter.com/5lIEdUdgNY – 1:59 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Not sure what’s been reported elsewhere this morning, but I can report definitively that the Sixers are not and have not been engaged in trade talks for Kyrie this offseason.
There’s no appetite for him in Philly.
The Lakers are the Nets only current suitor. – 12:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the Lakers pass on the Kyrie-Westbrook b/c they refuse to take back Joe Harris, who only has two relatively affordable years left on his contract and (assuming he’s healthy) would a perfect fit playing alongside LeBron – that’s would be major mistake – 11:48 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
According to Shams, the Sixers are ‘suitors’ for Kyrie Irving. But @PaulHudrick reported Sunday the Sixers are ‘not actively pursuing’ Irving, and their odds of landing Gordon are low.
But they *should* be pursuing both.
bit.ly/3bMPSJE – 11:44 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The idea of trading for Kyrie Irving is great until he does something that makes you remember why you ever had reservations about it in the first place. – 11:00 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sunday Insider: Rejected by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Knicks likely are better off newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:32 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Amid the Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade talks report, odds on the #Lakers winning the 2022-23 championship have dropped roughly in half. Saw them at 24-1 three days ago. Seeing them at 11-1 to 13-1 this morning. #Nets now 36-1, gaining ground on #Knicks (120-1). – 10:05 AM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The most likely Kyrie/Westbrook trade (in my opinion)
Lakers – get Kyrie and Joe Harris
Nets – get Russ, Kendrick Nunn and draft compensation – 9:29 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @FearTheBrown is here! We do a deep dive on the first 2.5 days of free agency.
-Gobert trade!
-Russ for Kyrie?
-Brogdon trade!
-Free agency, including POR, NYK, MIL, GSW, more
-More KD trades
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/wS0FZWAP7o pic.twitter.com/DSAkffSASY – 8:55 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers & Kyrie Irving?
@Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/lABNQJ0UcQ – 8:28 AM
John Clark: I’m told despite reports, the Sixers are not pursuing Kyrie Irving I’m told there were discussions internally about Kyrie and other players, but the Sixers never entered into actual talks with Brooklyn As far as Kevin Durant, remember he has a big say in where he will wind up -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
Those who know Durant cite two primary factors: a rocky Nets season that ended in a first-round playoff sweep; and the franchise’s soured relationship with Irving, his close friend. Durant doesn’t see much hope for a revival under the circumstances, those sources say. And he’s unhappy that his friend is unhappy. -via Sports Illustrated / July 4, 2022
As one insider sympathetic to Durant noted, “Kyrie sabotaged everything,” but Durant is reacting more to the effects than the cause, and he now views the Nets as unsalvageable. “There’s no use in (him) taking sides when it’s all too far gone,” the person said. In essence, the Nets were right in principle, but wrong in practical terms, failing to understand that making Irving upset “was going to drive Kevin away.” It’s instructive to note that for all the chaos, all the havoc and all the stress, Durant still wants to play with Irving, according to league insiders. -via Sports Illustrated / July 4, 2022
