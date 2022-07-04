Nets willing to drag on trade talks for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving into training camp

With four years left on Kevin Durant’s contract, and Kyrie Irving having opted in to the last year of his deal, the Nets have leverage and every intention of using it. And league personnel say the Nets have implied if they don’t get what they want, this could well drag on into training camp.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Every Durant and Kyrie report contradicts every other report. At this point I’m just not taking anything seriously. – 11:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers not aggressively trying to trade for Nets’ Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/04/rep… – 10:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dealing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could drag out as #Nets intend to use leverage nypost.com/2022/07/04/net… via @nypostsports – 9:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Dan Favale @danfavale
[searching for protagonists in the kyrie/kd/nets/lakers dramedy] pic.twitter.com/oDodADraG2 – 5:51 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jeanie Buss Tweet has fans nostalgic for Kobe, wondering if/how it applies to Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/04/jea… – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: How much would be too much for the Heat for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency 2022: What we learned during wild first weekend, from Kevin Durant’s journey to Lakers’ dreams
NBA free agency 2022: What we learned during wild first weekend, from Kevin Durant’s journey to Lakers’ dreams
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Warriors stars discussing possibility of reunion, but deal is unlikely, per report
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Warriors stars discussing possibility of reunion, but deal is unlikely, per report
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Kevin Durant impacting the Pelicans Summer League team?
🏀 What to expect from Trey, Jose, and Naji in Vegas
🏀 What does Summer League really tell us?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Only teams with more playoff appearances than the Thunder since KD left OKC:
Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Blazers, Raptors, Jazz.
That’s the whole list.
Not bad for a doomed franchise and the current face of NBA tanking. – 3:48 PM
Only teams with more playoff appearances than the Thunder since KD left OKC:
Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Blazers, Raptors, Jazz.
That’s the whole list.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kevin Durant, Warriors stars talking reunion nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/04/rep… – 3:25 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on Minnesota’s GIANT gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on the Donovan Mitchell ripple effects, KD trade landscape, Boston acquiring Brogdon, more:
Apple: apple.co/3adsMvb
Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on Minnesota’s GIANT gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on the Donovan Mitchell ripple effects, KD trade landscape, Boston acquiring Brogdon, more:
Apple: apple.co/3adsMvb
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Does LeBron need Kyrie just as much as Kyrie needs LeBron?
Does LeBron need Kyrie just as much as Kyrie needs LeBron?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Kevin Durant impacting the Pelicans Summer League team?
🏀 What to expect from Trey, Jose, and Naji in Vegas
🏀 What does Summer League really tell us?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry playoff win%:
65.2 — Without Kevin Durant
Steph Curry playoff win%:
65.2 — Without Kevin Durant
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant playoff win%:
54.9 — Without Steph Curry
Kevin Durant playoff win%:
54.9 — Without Steph Curry
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
When KD announced he was leaving OKC 6 years ago, some said it could end the small market franchise.
OKC has since had 4 playoff teams, 6 All Star selections & 1 MVP.
When KD announced he was leaving OKC 6 years ago, some said it could end the small market franchise.
OKC has since had 4 playoff teams, 6 All Star selections & 1 MVP.
Michael Singer @msinger
“A lot of people compare me to KD, but me and KD know, I’m Peyton Watson.”
On the #Nuggets promising young forward and his unique relationship with Durant.
“A lot of people compare me to KD, but me and KD know, I’m Peyton Watson.”
On the #Nuggets promising young forward and his unique relationship with Durant.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss posts cryptic tweet about Kobe Bryant as Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook rumors swirl
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss posts cryptic tweet about Kobe Bryant as Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook rumors swirl
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Kevin Durant impacting the Pelicans Summer League team?
🏀 What to expect from Trey, Jose, and Naji in Vegas
🏀 What does Summer League really tell us?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Is an OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and picks package enough for Kevin Durant – 11:07 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Kobe Bryant ‘was the greatest Laker ever’ team owner Jeanie Buss writes in cryptic tweet as fans plead with her to trade for polarizing star Kyrie Irving and reunite him with LeBron James mol.im/a/10980319 via @MailOnline #Lakers – 11:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: How much would be too much from the Heat for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:59 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
One thing isn’t mentioned enough with Kevin Durant — the Nets have leverage. They don’t have to trade him. Could Durant hold out and refuse to play like Simmons? Sure. But I don’t see that in twilight of his prime. Even if he did, Nets not obligated to deal him before the season – 10:11 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Good morning everyone, unless you’re being condescending either way about a Kevin Durant trade.
Good morning everyone, unless you’re being condescending either way about a Kevin Durant trade.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
There’s a Kevin Durant situation that needs solving.
There’s a Deandre Ayton situation that needs solving.
And the rebuilding, flexible Rockets might have a solution — but not in the way you might think.
There’s a Kevin Durant situation that needs solving.
There’s a Deandre Ayton situation that needs solving.
And the rebuilding, flexible Rockets might have a solution — but not in the way you might think.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you include Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a Kevin Durant trade that doesn’t involve Scottie Barnes – 8:47 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets being patient, nothing reportedly close on Durant, Irving trade front nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/04/net… – 8:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How much would be too much for the Heat for Kevin Durant? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:25 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kevin Durant has updated his wishlist to include the following teams:
The 1996-97 Chicago Bulls
The 1927 NY Yankees
The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens
Kevin Durant has updated his wishlist to include the following teams:
The 1996-97 Chicago Bulls
The 1927 NY Yankees
The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green been in contact with Kevin Durant, @Marcus Thompson reports. And today is the sixth anniversary of the last time he joined them. theathletic.com/3398430/2022/0… – 7:41 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
We are live this AM on @FTFonFS1 talking all things KD & Kyrie plus the *insane* Gobert trade.
We are live this AM on @FTFonFS1 talking all things KD & Kyrie plus the *insane* Gobert trade.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not even gonna try to decode Jeanie’s tweet, I’m just going to say that Kyrie Irving is a Kobe Bryant disciple and call it a night. – 2:48 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Forget Kyrie. Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis is the trade that makes the most sense for the Lakers. Unload Davis before he’s untradeable. KD turns a losing team into a champion and totally redeems himself. – 12:52 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kevin Durant to the Warriors doesn’t make sense for either side. Not for the Warriors future. Not for KD’s legacy. – 12:12 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Got tired of everyone talking down to one another about hypothetically trading for Kevin Durant so I tried to stay off Twitter. Past few days are my least favorite thing about this job. And we should be happy about Zion!
Got tired of everyone talking down to one another about hypothetically trading for Kevin Durant so I tried to stay off Twitter. Past few days are my least favorite thing about this job. And we should be happy about Zion!
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj says Brooklyn has “no traction” on a deal for KD or Kyrie. They’re being patient because they “don’t have to trade either”, though that’s not their ideal scenario. Nets trying to get the “biggest haul of assets that they can” and “there’s a lot more talks coming.” – 11:16 PM
More on this storyline
Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai had agreed to work with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman to try to trade him to one of his preferred landing spots. But in the end, Durant and Irving are expected to be moved where and when it works best for Nets management. -via New York Post / July 4, 2022
Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: The most likely spot for Kevin Durant right now is to Phoenix in a potential multiple-team deal with Deandre Ayton going to a non-Brooklyn team. -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: I don’t think Toronto would include Scottie Barnes in a Kevin Durant trade -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: If there is a Russell Westbrook/Kyrie Irving deal, I will guarantee u it won’t be a two-team deal. -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: One thing Lakers have in their back pocket is there isn’t much interest in Kyrie Irving around the league -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
