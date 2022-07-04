Potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade to include more than two teams?

Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: If there is a Russell Westbrook/Kyrie Irving deal, I will guarantee u it won’t be a two-team deal.
Dan Favale @danfavale
[searching for protagonists in the kyrie/kd/nets/lakers dramedy] pic.twitter.com/oDodADraG2 – 5:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jeanie Buss Tweet has fans nostalgic for Kobe, wondering if/how it applies to Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/04/jea… – 5:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Does LeBron need Kyrie just as much as Kyrie needs LeBron?
@Amin Elhassan explains why a reunion is mutually beneficial on No Look Pass. pic.twitter.com/EDnGCRfzxs – 2:39 PM
Does LeBron need Kyrie just as much as Kyrie needs LeBron?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss posts cryptic tweet about Kobe Bryant as Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook rumors swirl
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 12:25 PM
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss posts cryptic tweet about Kobe Bryant as Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook rumors swirl
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Kobe Bryant ‘was the greatest Laker ever’ team owner Jeanie Buss writes in cryptic tweet as fans plead with her to trade for polarizing star Kyrie Irving and reunite him with LeBron James mol.im/a/10980319 via @MailOnline #Lakers – 11:07 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets being patient, nothing reportedly close on Durant, Irving trade front nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/04/net… – 8:40 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
We are live this AM on @FTFonFS1 talking all things KD & Kyrie plus the *insane* Gobert trade.
Should be the perfect precursor to your barbecues & pyrotechnics today. – 7:22 AM
We are live this AM on @FTFonFS1 talking all things KD & Kyrie plus the *insane* Gobert trade.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not even gonna try to decode Jeanie’s tweet, I’m just going to say that Kyrie Irving is a Kobe Bryant disciple and call it a night. – 2:48 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Forget Kyrie. Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis is the trade that makes the most sense for the Lakers. Unload Davis before he’s untradeable. KD turns a losing team into a champion and totally redeems himself. – 12:52 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj says Brooklyn has “no traction” on a deal for KD or Kyrie. They’re being patient because they “don’t have to trade either”, though that’s not their ideal scenario. Nets trying to get the “biggest haul of assets that they can” and “there’s a lot more talks coming.” – 11:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A thought I just had. Let’s say:
– The Raptors get Kevin Durant.
– The Lakers get Kyrie Irving.
– The Raptors win the East and the Lakers win the West.
Kyrie wouldn’t be able to play road games in the Finals because of Canada’s vaccine mandate. – 10:07 PM
A thought I just had. Let’s say:
– The Raptors get Kevin Durant.
– The Lakers get Kyrie Irving.
– The Raptors win the East and the Lakers win the West.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
About to sit down and binge some Stranger Things.
You can thank me when a KD or Kyrie trade goes down in the next 15 minutes or so. – 9:21 PM
About to sit down and binge some Stranger Things.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving? Surely the Mavericks aren’t that desperate, nor should they be dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If it ends up being Kyrie+Harris for Westbrook+Nunn, I hope the Lakers sneak Wenyen Gabriel in there to create a roster spot.
Ideally, I’d want three left for the following:
– A point guard (Dennis Schroder?)
– A big (Thomas Bryant? Serge Ibaka?)
– A forward (Kessler Edwards?) – 5:16 PM
If it ends up being Kyrie+Harris for Westbrook+Nunn, I hope the Lakers sneak Wenyen Gabriel in there to create a roster spot.
Ideally, I’d want three left for the following:
– A point guard (Dennis Schroder?)
– A big (Thomas Bryant? Serge Ibaka?)
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the Lakers pass on the Kyrie-Westbrook b/c they refuse to take back Joe Harris, who only has two relatively affordable years left on his contract and (assuming he’s healthy) would a perfect fit playing alongside LeBron – that’s would be major mistake – 11:48 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Amid the Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade talks report, odds on the #Lakers winning the 2022-23 championship have dropped roughly in half. Saw them at 24-1 three days ago. Seeing them at 11-1 to 13-1 this morning. #Nets now 36-1, gaining ground on #Knicks (120-1). – 10:05 AM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The most likely Kyrie/Westbrook trade (in my opinion)
Lakers – get Kyrie and Joe Harris
Nets – get Russ, Kendrick Nunn and draft compensation – 9:29 AM
The most likely Kyrie/Westbrook trade (in my opinion)
Lakers – get Kyrie and Joe Harris
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-nets… – 2:17 AM
Lakers, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Me – when I realized Kyrie couldn’t be traded for Westbrook straight up because the Nets need to send out more money to make the deal work pic.twitter.com/0fmqDK7ZHV – 10:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
So according to the current news cycle, Russell Westbrook might be rejoining Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, however briefly, and Kyrie Irving might be rejoining James Harden in Philadelphia. Yeahhhhh, it’s bed time. – 10:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i cant be the only one who wants to see what the defense looks like guarding a Ben Simmons/Russell Westbrook backcourt. – 9:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers, Nets reportedly “actively engaged” in Irving for Westbrook trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/02/lak… – 8:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Where do we think Russell Westbrook goes if he’s bought out by Brooklyn in a Kyrie Irving trade?
Washington would’ve been my guess before Morris and Wright. Dallas as a low-minutes backup with their spacing bigs beside him? Maybe Charlotte because of the Jordan connection? – 8:17 PM
Where do we think Russell Westbrook goes if he’s bought out by Brooklyn in a Kyrie Irving trade?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If Nets don’t refer to the Russell (Westbrook) – (Ben) Simmons pairing as the “Def Lineup” then what are we even doing. – 8:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3-pointers in the last 2 seasons:
252 — Kyrie
168 — Westbrook + Simmons pic.twitter.com/0wDRnUropa – 8:07 PM
3-pointers in the last 2 seasons:
252 — Kyrie
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Going from KD, Kyrie and Harden to Ben Simmons, Russ Westbrook and Royce O’Neal in the span of six months is, um… not great
#ScaryHours – 8:04 PM
Going from KD, Kyrie and Harden to Ben Simmons, Russ Westbrook and Royce O’Neal in the span of six months is, um… not great
Fred Katz @FredKatz
My favorite Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant anecdote I’ve ever written. Was cracking up when I heard this one the first time.
From this story: https://t.co/aO4NKlAb0E pic.twitter.com/yyGMLM0raY – 8:00 PM
My favorite Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant anecdote I’ve ever written. Was cracking up when I heard this one the first time.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
If Durant gets traded, they may never step in the same locker room; they may never cross paths at the practice facility. I don’t know what BKN would decide with Westbrook. But if a Russ-for-Kyrie deal happens first, for a brief, fleeting moment Russ & KD would be back together. – 7:55 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lakers… – 7:39 PM
More on this storyline
Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: One thing Lakers have in their back pocket is there isn’t much interest in Kyrie Irving around the league -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
“The Lakers have yet, I’m told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get [Kyrie] from Brooklyn. That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there’s no traction really on deals with either Irving or Durant.” 🗣️ @wojespn -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 4, 2022
John Clark: I’m told despite reports, the Sixers are not pursuing Kyrie Irving I’m told there were discussions internally about Kyrie and other players, but the Sixers never entered into actual talks with Brooklyn As far as Kevin Durant, remember he has a big say in where he will wind up -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reports that according to his sources, there is momentum building towards a Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook deal. Ian also touches on the Kevin Durant trade request. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 3, 2022
A league source told The Post any talk of a deal being close to done as premature. One reporter for The Athletic suggested Kendrick Nunn could be part of a larger deal, while another shot down the report altogether. Such is the chaos Kevin Durant’s trade demand has thrown the league into. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources say. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 2, 2022
