Raptors not likely to include Scottie Barnes in potential Durant trade?

Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: I don’t think Toronto would include Scottie Barnes in a Kevin Durant trade
Scottie Barnes had a remarkable rookie season:
15.3 PPG
7.5 RPG
3.5 APG
49.2 FG%
Top five among rookies in PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK and FG%. pic.twitter.com/o2xtZ4mrbE – 9:34 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you include Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a Kevin Durant trade that doesn’t involve Scottie Barnes – 8:47 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I’m glad Nets Reddit is starting to grow familiar with reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/ywYKM5YUvZ – 6:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes will be the ____ best player on the Raptors next season with the current roster (strictly skill and strictly next season) – 3:58 PM
League executives who spoke with The Post said Toronto was not only well-positioned, but confident of being able to put together the best package. The Raptors have balked at the notion of putting Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any deal, although those same executives opined that could be a negotiating ploy by savvy Masai Ujiri, who has a history of pulling off huge trades. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022
Toronto Raptors fans aren’t the only ones who appear frustrated with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Scottie Barnes, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, spoke out while live-streaming NBA 2K22 on Tuesday and made his feelings known about some of the recent Raptors rumours Fischer has lobbed out. “Jake L. Fischer. Why is Jake L. Fischer following me?” Barnes questioned while holding his phone to the camera to show his Instagram page. “Nah, there’s no way the man thinks it’s cool to follow me after he’s putting out bad reports. “It’s sick. Talking about my boy wanting a trade? It’s sick, bro. Sickening. You’ve gotta do better, fam.” -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2022
Along those lines, don’t be surprised to see more smoke around a potential trade for OG Anunoby. The Raptors with a re-signed Masai Ujiri like their core, but ultimately upgrades will have to come with the inclusion of one of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, or Anunoby, and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes’ emergence opens the door for gauging Anunoby’s value on the market… -via Action Network / June 9, 2022
