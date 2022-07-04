Serge Ibaka returning to Milwaukee

Shams Charania: Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Serge Ibaka back to Bucks; Heat’s Martin, Morris still without deals sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Bridges, Warren, Sexton, Harrell, Bryant, Schroder, Whiteside, Rivers, Hood, Bazemore, Anthony, Rondo, Howard, Payton, Griffin, Walker. – 1:34 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Serge Ibaka to return to Bucks sportando.basketball/en/serge-ibaka… – 12:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks to bring back Serge Ibaka on 1-year deal
Bucks to bring back Serge Ibaka on 1-year deal
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Serge Ibaka is returning to the Bucks on a one-year deal, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/ifp7wWKZcY – 12:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:57 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If it ends up being Kyrie+Harris for Westbrook+Nunn, I hope the Lakers sneak Wenyen Gabriel in there to create a roster spot.
Ideally, I’d want three left for the following:
– A point guard (Dennis Schroder?)
– A big (Thomas Bryant? Serge Ibaka?)
– A forward (Kessler Edwards?) – 5:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
19 hours in check-in
Ball-handlers available: Sexton, Schroder, DiVincenzo, Dragic, Walker, Thomas, Augustin, Neto, Satoransky, Rondo, Campazzo
Centers available: Ayton, Looney, Smith, Harrell, Cousins, Thompson, Biyombo, Bryant, Ibaka, Dieng, Aldridge, Howard, Whiteside – 12:53 PM
The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. Noel could fit into the Clippers’ $9.7 million trade exception previously generated by the Serge Ibaka trade. The Knicks have a surplus of draft pick compensation -22 picks total over the next seven years) to dangle-. -via HoopsHype / June 28, 2022
Virtus Bologna targets Serge Ibaka as reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport. Ibaka is now free agent after the season with Clippers and Bucks. He averaged 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds with Milwaukee. -via Sportando / June 10, 2022
Marc Mundet: Marc Mundet: Serge Ibaka is fully available to play with the Spanish national team this summer. He informed both head coach Sergio Scariolo and Spanish Basketball Federation manager Carlos Jimenez. -via Twitter @MarcMundet78 / May 29, 2022
