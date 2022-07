Serge Ibaka returning to Milwaukee

The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. Noel could fit into the Clippers’ $9.7 million trade exception previously generated by the Serge Ibaka trade. The Knicks have a surplus of draft pick compensation -22 picks total over the next seven years) to dangle-. -via HoopsHype / June 28, 2022