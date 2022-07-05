Chet Holmgren shines in Summer League debut

ESPN Stats & Info: Chet Holmgren showed out in his Summer League debut, dropping 23 PTS on 78% from the field. He is the first player with 5 blocks and 4 3-pointers in any Summer League game all-time.
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Chet Holmgren on how he thought he played in his NBA debut.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Keegan Murray had an outstanding California Classic.
Chet Holmgren was one of a kind at his Thunder debut in Salt Lake.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
NBA Twitter on Chet Holmgren before the OKC game: don’t overreact to Summer League
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Quick thoughts on Chet Holmgren’s Summer League debut:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren set the Utah Summer League record with 6 blocks in a game.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’s only Summer League but this was an unbelievable Summer League performance by Chet Holmgren.
23 points
9 shots
7 rebounds
6 blocks
4 assists
23 minutes
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It’s just very, very hard for guys who are as big and long as Chet Holmgren to show anything off the bounce in college just due to how condensed the floor is in terms of space in halfcourt settings. Less skilled players, less space. Bigger guys get affected disproportionately. – 10:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren hugging Josh Giddey in the postgame interview: “Just shout out to my teammates for setting me up. Shout out to this guy right here, double double in points and assists.” – 10:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren wrapped his arm around Josh Giddey and making him come to his sideline end of game interview 🥹 my heart. – 10:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Thunder beat the Jazz 98-77 in summer league game 1.
Jared Butler: 10 points (3-10 FG), 4 ast, 3 TO.
Xavier Sneed: 15 p, 3r, 1a.
Chet Holmgren: 23 points, 7r, 6b, 4a, 2 TO.
Triple Team coming after player/coach interviews. – 10:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chet Holmgren in his 1st game with the OKC Thunder
23 points
7/9 FG
4/6 3P
5/5 FT
7 rebounds
6 blocks
4 assists
1 steal
24 minutes
+26 +/-
Scary!
#NBASummer #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Xkxyq50kzy – 10:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren vs the Jazz:
23 PTS
7 RBD
4 AST
6 BLK
1 STL
7-9 shooting
4-6 from 3
+26
24 minutes
Half of that on a twisted ankle.
Phenomenal debut. – 10:47 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Can’t help but wonder what Chet Holmgren would have done had he played in a more pro-style system in college. He looks like the total package offensively. – 10:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren in Summer League: pic.twitter.com/MJstpRImWg – 10:39 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Chet Holmgren makes his debut with #7 and the KD 15s 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/riFVns6WCe – 10:31 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A live look at @bykevinclark watching Chet Holmgren tonight pic.twitter.com/4NsZGlU9s7 – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chet Holmgren is the first unicorn since ______ pic.twitter.com/ATHzFwSvjM – 10:24 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I have received at least 50 texts about Chet Holmgren in the past hour. 49 of them are from @AndrewKSchlecht, but still… – 10:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren has 5 blocks and has altered numerous other shots in 17 minutes.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Vic Law just tried to posterize Chet Holmgren … it did not go how he thought it would. – 10:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Chet Holmgren playing in his first Summer League game pic.twitter.com/ZVbUi2dIG0 – 10:00 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
I will not tweet about players during summer league
I will not tweet about players during summer league
I will not tweet about players during summer league
But that was some half by Chet Holmgren – 9:57 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Great showcase of all the versatility and unique skill of Chet Holmgren in this first half. But what’s most interesting to me is how unforced it all is — very much in the rhythm and flow of the game. – 9:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chet Holmgren (Aleksej Pokusevski’s doppelgänger) just racked up 18p on 6-7 FGs, 4-5 3s, plus 3 blocks, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal in 13:48 of action. He seems OK. Thunder lead the Jazz 47-32 at halftime. – 9:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In his first 13 minues as an NBAer Chet Holmgren already scored whenever he wants, including this Dirk-ous shot. Amazing! #ThunderUp #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/5PBY05gWeG – 9:56 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Chet Holmgren put up 18 points on the @Utah Jazz in his first half debut.
Played big on defense, showed his shooting and passing on offense.
Off to a great start.
Jared Butler has three points for the Jazz who trail OKC 47-32 at the half.
#TakeNote
pic.twitter.com/2jIoRwAOM2 – 9:55 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Chet Holmgren’s odds for ROY just dipped to +400 on DK (was +500 a few minutes ago, still +550 on Caesars). – 9:50 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Chet Holmgren has a nice step back fadeaway already. Impressive start to his Summer league. – 9:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dan Roberts has credited the last million Chet Holmgren baskets to Aleksej Pokusevski. – 9:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Guys, I can report that Chet Holmgren is better defense Kevin Durant – 9:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Dan Roberts keeps calling Chet Holmgren Pokusevski.
Poku is not currently on the floor. – 9:46 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
It’s summer league so it means nothing…but Chet holmgren is killing it in his first game – 9:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren is on pace to average 52 points and 12 blocks for his career. – 9:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chet Holmgren in the 1st quaeter with the Thunder
13 points
4/5 FG
3/3 3P
1 rebound
1 assist
3 blocks
1 steal
Energy on both ends, good feel with the ball in his hands, high self confidence on the floor. Really good signs.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
After one, Chet Holmgren 13, and the @Utah Jazz 9.
The rest of the @Oklahoma City Thunder have also added 16 points and are cooking the Jazz.
Holmgren shooting well and making life difficult in the paint for the Jazz offense.
#TakeNote – 9:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren takes a seat.
13 points, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal and is 3-4 from 3 in 9 minutes.
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Chet Holmgren bringing the ball up for a 3-ball. Oh baby. We have liftoff 🚀 pic.twitter.com/meU1FV7yW4 – 9:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Everyone before this game: Don’t overreact to the Summer League
Me after watching Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey for 6 minutes: RIP OKC Rebuild 2020-2022 – 9:22 PM
Everyone before this game: Don’t overreact to the Summer League
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chet Holmgren (10p) looking really good so far, but it could just be this Jazz team. – 9:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren has a game-high 10 points. He’s 2-of-3 from deep.
Strong start on both ends. – 9:20 PM
Chet Holmgren has a game-high 10 points. He’s 2-of-3 from deep.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren embraces the boos and goes 2-for-2 at the line. Ice in his veins confirmed. – 9:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Chet Holmgren pick and pop with Josh Giddey. pic.twitter.com/YfqffctsSU – 9:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In Salt Lake City for Chet Holmgren’s debut and I can definitively Holmgren is the skinniest NBA player I have ever seen. – 9:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chet Holmgren’s first NBA bucket! #NBASummer #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/pCItiKgeZU – 9:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First bucket, first dunk for Chet Holmgren… It was his “welcome to the NBA” moment. #NBASummer – 9:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren blocks Kofi Cockburn for his first swat of Summer League. – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s opening defensive possession: Chet Holmgren block.
OKC’s third defensive possession: Chet Holmgren block.
Not a bad debut for a dude too skinny for the league. – 9:06 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
First block for Chet Holmgren, who dropped deep in the paint to play both ends of the pick-and-roll and sent Kofi Cockburn’s attempt into the stands. – 9:05 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
,The camera adds ten pounds, and so in real life, from side on, Chet Holmgren doesn’t actually exist. – 9:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kofi Cockburn vs. Chet Holmgren is already a great matchup for Summer League. – 9:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Summer League game one starting lineup:
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Aleksej Pokusevski
Chet Holmgren – 9:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Chet Holmgren about to play his first game in an NBA uniform and Josh Giddey starting at point guard. – 9:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs the Jazz:
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Poku
JRE
Chet Holmgren
No tanking tonight. – 9:03 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The PA system doesn’t appear to be working, but the scoreboard indicates Oklahoma City will start the Chet Holmgren-Aleksej Pokusevski frontcourt tonight against the Jazz. – 9:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams have all officially signed their Thunder contracts. – 4:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Fans of most teams get excited about watching one 1st round rookie playing in Summer League.
Thunder fans get to watch three Top 12 rookies play tonight in Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams. – 3:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are going to face off with Thunder legend Justin Robinson tonight. The Jazz also have Tacko Fall on their roster, and I would love for Poku, Tacko, and Chet Holmgren to all share the floor together. – 1:33 PM
