Isaiah Roby to San Antonio

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Spurs claimed Isaiah Roby on waivers, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Sean Highkin @highkin
Every year there’s a young player on a bad team who gets waived and has 29 fanbases begging their team to sign him. Last year it was Sekou Dembouya. This year it’s Isaiah Roby. – 6:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick write-up on the Spurs claiming Isaiah Roby: https://t.co/aEs89VhqGM
He spent 88% of his mins at the 5 with OKC last season per CTG. The year before he played more at the 4.
On the depth chart projection, I put him at the 4 with Jak and Collins still on team pic.twitter.com/FPLmUg8EZn – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
San Antonio Spurs will now have Isaiah Roby and his $1.9M salary on their books for this upcoming season.
Spurs cap space for will go down to $35.6M. – 5:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great get for the Spurs with Isaiah Roby. They could use another frontcourt option. – 5:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Isaiah Roby has been claimed on waivers by the San Antonio Spurs, @Jorge Sierra has learned. Roby averaged 10.1 points and shot 51.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Why did the #Thunder waive Isaiah Roby?
thunderousintentions.com/2022/07/05/okc… – 4:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Isaiah Roby waived
🏀 Eugene Omoruyi signed
🏀 Summer League preview
🏀 Who is playing tonight?
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/SxAGjYtGur – 2:31 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
One name to keep an eye on this afternoon is Isaiah Roby.
The forward has a very claimable $1.9M contract and is coming off a 10 point/5 rebound year in OKC.
Because he signed a 4 year contract, a claiming team must have room or a trade exception. – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein: The strong expectation leaguewide is that Isaiah Roby will have a new NBA team in moments via waiver claim … shortly after 5 PM ET. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 5, 2022
John Hollinger: Isaiah Roby is still 2-way eligible and would be a clear plus in that spot. -via Twitter @johnhollinger / July 3, 2022
