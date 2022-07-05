Isaiah Roby to San Antonio

Main Rumors

July 5, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Spurs claimed Isaiah Roby on waivers, source tells ESPN.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Every year there’s a young player on a bad team who gets waived and has 29 fanbases begging their team to sign him. Last year it was Sekou Dembouya. This year it’s Isaiah Roby. – 6:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have made their claim on Isaiah Roby official. – 5:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick write-up on the Spurs claiming Isaiah Roby: https://t.co/aEs89VhqGM
He spent 88% of his mins at the 5 with OKC last season per CTG. The year before he played more at the 4.
On the depth chart projection, I put him at the 4 with Jak and Collins still on team pic.twitter.com/FPLmUg8EZn5:51 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have officially claimed Isaiah Roby off waivers. – 5:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
San Antonio Spurs will now have Isaiah Roby and his $1.9M salary on their books for this upcoming season.
Spurs cap space for will go down to $35.6M. – 5:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great get for the Spurs with Isaiah Roby. They could use another frontcourt option. – 5:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Isaiah Roby has been claimed on waivers by the San Antonio Spurs, @Jorge Sierra has learned. Roby averaged 10.1 points and shot 51.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Spurs claimed Isaiah Roby on waivers, source tells ESPN. – 5:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Isaiah Roby waived
🏀 Eugene Omoruyi signed
🏀 Summer League preview
🏀 Who is playing tonight?
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/SxAGjYtGur2:31 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
One name to keep an eye on this afternoon is Isaiah Roby.
The forward has a very claimable $1.9M contract and is coming off a 10 point/5 rebound year in OKC.
Because he signed a 4 year contract, a claiming team must have room or a trade exception. – 1:19 PM

