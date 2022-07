Isaiah Roby to San Antonio

Quick write-up on the Spurs claiming Isaiah Roby: https://t.co/aEs89VhqGM He spent 88% of his mins at the 5 with OKC last season per CTG. The year before he played more at the 4.On the depth chart projection, I put him at the 4 with Jak and Collins still on team pic.twitter.com/FPLmUg8EZn