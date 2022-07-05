Jamal Murray takes part in live practice

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
It didn’t matter that it was with Denver’s Summer League roster. There was Jamal Murray back in the gym, running in live action on Tuesday afternoon.
“Everyone wants to watch him play,” said Summer League coach Ryan Bowen.
denverpost.com/2022/07/05/nug… – 6:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray participated in parts of Denver’s practice/scrimmage today. Sounds like he played some live action. Matt Mitchell says he got one stop on Murray today, then Murray got him back on the next possession. – 5:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Ryan Bowen said Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, and Davon Reed all got in and played today during Nuggets Summer League practice. – 4:42 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I’m told Jamal Murray played a bit in live action today at Nuggets summer league practice. – 4:20 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The only players still on the Nuggets roster from the last time Jamal Murray played are Murray, MPJ, Gordon, Jokic, Zeke Nnaji, and Vlatko Cancar.
Basically the entire supporting cast is new. – 10:27 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thinking about what the Nuggets are going to have to deal with when Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. return, I think it makes sense to set expectations at a reasonable threshold. They are each probably going to miss 20+ games. – 5:37 PM
More on this storyline
According to Summer League head coach Ryan Bowen, Murray was there on his own accord and wanted to keep playing even for the portion of the practice that was open to the media. Though that didn’t happen, the reviews on Murray’s movements were all positive. His mere presence had a palpable impact on the atmosphere. “It’s huge,” Bowen said. “You got Jamal Murray playing with our Summer League guys. … Everyone wants to watch him play. The guys want to watch him play.” Bowen said Murray participated in non-contact drills Monday that immediately ratcheted up the competitiveness. “It was great to see him out there,” Bowen said. -via Denver Post / July 5, 2022
According to Michael Porter Jr.’s brother, Jontay, whose knee injuries sidelined him the past season but is back with the Nuggets’ Summer League team, Jamal Murray’s agility is coming along. “He looked great,” Porter said. “His jumper is as amazing as ever. He’s moving really well, too, especially coming from a guy who’s had ACL injuries as well.” -via Denver Post / July 5, 2022
As for his brother, Jontay’s assessment is that the Nuggets’ forward looks healthy after missing the majority of last season following back surgery. “Mike looks great,” Jontay said and cited his brother as one of the driving forces in getting him back in the gym this past season. -via Denver Post / July 5, 2022
