Jamal Murray takes part in live practice

According to Summer League head coach Ryan Bowen, Murray was there on his own accord and wanted to keep playing even for the portion of the practice that was open to the media. Though that didn’t happen, the reviews on Murray’s movements were all positive. His mere presence had a palpable impact on the atmosphere. “It’s huge,” Bowen said. “You got Jamal Murray playing with our Summer League guys. … Everyone wants to watch him play. The guys want to watch him play.” Bowen said Murray participated in non-contact drills Monday that immediately ratcheted up the competitiveness. “It was great to see him out there,” Bowen said. -via Denver Post / July 5, 2022