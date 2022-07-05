Kendrick Perkins doesn't think Kevin Durant really wants to be traded

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Myself and @Monte Poole talk Gui Santos, Moses Moody, Donte DiVincenzo and yes — the KD rumblings https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/FDEtboJ2ec – 3:07 PM
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Myself and @Monte Poole talk Gui Santos, Moses Moody, Donte DiVincenzo and yes — the KD rumblings https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/FDEtboJ2ec – 3:07 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If the Raptors traded Scottie for KD and won a title but Scottie went on to become a multi-time All-NBA player would it have been worth it? – 2:36 PM
If the Raptors traded Scottie for KD and won a title but Scottie went on to become a multi-time All-NBA player would it have been worth it? – 2:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Let’s say the Nets decide to keep KD into the season…
Does Phoenix bring back Ayton in anticipation of another chance at trading for Durant? They can’t risk the asset if Durant is still on the table right? – 2:12 PM
Let’s say the Nets decide to keep KD into the season…
Does Phoenix bring back Ayton in anticipation of another chance at trading for Durant? They can’t risk the asset if Durant is still on the table right? – 2:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence on Pandora!
🏀 Kevin Durant’s Future
🏀 #NBAFreeAgency
📰 HEADLINES!
pandora.app.link/akU72h5vYmb – 1:28 PM
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence on Pandora!
🏀 Kevin Durant’s Future
🏀 #NBAFreeAgency
📰 HEADLINES!
pandora.app.link/akU72h5vYmb – 1:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You’re trading Kevin Durant with no contract issues”
@Brian Geltzeiler explains why the #Nets need to wait for an “unprecedented haul” for Kevin Durant #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/tNq3vkgwc5 – 1:13 PM
“You’re trading Kevin Durant with no contract issues”
@Brian Geltzeiler explains why the #Nets need to wait for an “unprecedented haul” for Kevin Durant #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/tNq3vkgwc5 – 1:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Hypothetical KD landing spots
🏀 The Celtics’ acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon
🏀 Can the duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns work?
#RingerNBA: open.spotify.com/episode/1sYiHS… – 12:22 PM
🏀 Hypothetical KD landing spots
🏀 The Celtics’ acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon
🏀 Can the duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns work?
#RingerNBA: open.spotify.com/episode/1sYiHS… – 12:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets off-season so far:
– Did not offer Kyrie Irving the deal he wanted
– Kevin Durant requests trade
– Did not offer Bruce Brown a contract
– Traded 2023 FRP for Royce O’Neale
– Re-signed Claxton: 2Y/$20M
– Re-signed Mills: 2Y/$14.5M
– Signed TJ Warren
– Signed Edmond Sumner – 11:51 AM
Nets off-season so far:
– Did not offer Kyrie Irving the deal he wanted
– Kevin Durant requests trade
– Did not offer Bruce Brown a contract
– Traded 2023 FRP for Royce O’Neale
– Re-signed Claxton: 2Y/$20M
– Re-signed Mills: 2Y/$14.5M
– Signed TJ Warren
– Signed Edmond Sumner – 11:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mike James welcomed Kevin Durant, his ex-teammate at the Nets, in two of Olympiacos-Monaco games.
The All-EuroLeague First Team selection revealed a detail about his friend that most people probably don’t know ⬇️
basketnews.com/news-174730-mi… – 10:46 AM
Mike James welcomed Kevin Durant, his ex-teammate at the Nets, in two of Olympiacos-Monaco games.
The All-EuroLeague First Team selection revealed a detail about his friend that most people probably don’t know ⬇️
basketnews.com/news-174730-mi… – 10:46 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Idea courtesy of @Mike Vorkunov…
Here’s google search traffic for “Kevin Durant” and “Big Ten” over the past 7 days pic.twitter.com/IJEFLpVdX2 – 10:15 AM
Idea courtesy of @Mike Vorkunov…
Here’s google search traffic for “Kevin Durant” and “Big Ten” over the past 7 days pic.twitter.com/IJEFLpVdX2 – 10:15 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nets *could* just run it back.
Kyrie Irving
Joe Harris
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Nic Claxton
Bench:
Patty Mills
Seth Curry
Royce O’Neale
Cam Thomas
TJ Warren pic.twitter.com/GR4319H0Iy – 9:53 AM
The Nets *could* just run it back.
Kyrie Irving
Joe Harris
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Nic Claxton
Bench:
Patty Mills
Seth Curry
Royce O’Neale
Cam Thomas
TJ Warren pic.twitter.com/GR4319H0Iy – 9:53 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
new @The Ringer show w/myself and the pride of edmonton, @Seerat Sohi
we do some visualizations of what KD looks like in PHX or TOR, the brogdon addition for BOS, and i pitch some optimism for gobert/KAT, plus more
open.spotify.com/episode/1sYiHS… – 9:38 AM
new @The Ringer show w/myself and the pride of edmonton, @Seerat Sohi
we do some visualizations of what KD looks like in PHX or TOR, the brogdon addition for BOS, and i pitch some optimism for gobert/KAT, plus more
open.spotify.com/episode/1sYiHS… – 9:38 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Celtics and Heat were the two best teams in the East, and they have the pieces to trade for Kevin Durant. But should they? @The Athletic theathletic.com/3400113/2022/0… – 9:33 AM
The Celtics and Heat were the two best teams in the East, and they have the pieces to trade for Kevin Durant. But should they? @The Athletic theathletic.com/3400113/2022/0… – 9:33 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Good morning! Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on the Wolves GIGANTIC gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on Donovan Mitchell’s future/Jazz, KD latest, Boston/Brogdon, Lakers offseason/Kyrie, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3adsMvb
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bSmuBT – 9:11 AM
Good morning! Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on the Wolves GIGANTIC gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on Donovan Mitchell’s future/Jazz, KD latest, Boston/Brogdon, Lakers offseason/Kyrie, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3adsMvb
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bSmuBT – 9:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets leaders in 2022:
PPG — Kevin Durant
RPG — James Harden
APG — James Harden
SPG — James Harden
BPG — Nicolas Claxton
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/6AQXtCWF3x – 8:15 AM
Nets leaders in 2022:
PPG — Kevin Durant
RPG — James Harden
APG — James Harden
SPG — James Harden
BPG — Nicolas Claxton
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/6AQXtCWF3x – 8:15 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The more I’ve thought about it, the more convinced I’ve become that unless the Pelicans get involved, the Raptors have the best trade package for Kevin Durant whether or not Scottie Barnes is involved. They’re just deeper than anyone in terms of really good and underpaid assets. – 7:42 AM
The more I’ve thought about it, the more convinced I’ve become that unless the Pelicans get involved, the Raptors have the best trade package for Kevin Durant whether or not Scottie Barnes is involved. They’re just deeper than anyone in terms of really good and underpaid assets. – 7:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to put up 25/5/5 this season:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Ja Morant
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/JEnK396rhI – 7:06 AM
Players to put up 25/5/5 this season:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Ja Morant
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/JEnK396rhI – 7:06 AM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
I gotta growing feeling about this durant back to warriors thing – 12:19 AM
I gotta growing feeling about this durant back to warriors thing – 12:19 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Every Durant and Kyrie report contradicts every other report. At this point I’m just not taking anything seriously. – 11:37 PM
Every Durant and Kyrie report contradicts every other report. At this point I’m just not taking anything seriously. – 11:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dealing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could drag out as #Nets intend to use leverage nypost.com/2022/07/04/net… via @nypostsports – 9:12 PM
Dealing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could drag out as #Nets intend to use leverage nypost.com/2022/07/04/net… via @nypostsports – 9:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– Latest on Kevin Durant
– Is Donovan Mitchell available?
– Who is the more realistic target?
– What would it cost?
– Better fit
open.spotify.com/episode/1h6IR2… – 8:27 PM
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– Latest on Kevin Durant
– Is Donovan Mitchell available?
– Who is the more realistic target?
– What would it cost?
– Better fit
open.spotify.com/episode/1h6IR2… – 8:27 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[searching for protagonists in the kyrie/kd/nets/lakers dramedy] pic.twitter.com/oDodADraG2 – 5:51 PM
[searching for protagonists in the kyrie/kd/nets/lakers dramedy] pic.twitter.com/oDodADraG2 – 5:51 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Just you, me, and 4️⃣ hours of @betmgmtonight from 7-11 PM ET
I’m solo tonight so it’s an NBA takeover:
* Top championship bets to make BEFORE the KD trade
* Mandatory NBA MVP bets
* DPOY Early edge
🎧 https://t.co/LnHjzaLLhv
🖥️ https://t.co/HKPLrB4sRp https://t.co/vYwrr33xNI pic.twitter.com/5kLK23SxTz – 5:32 PM
Just you, me, and 4️⃣ hours of @betmgmtonight from 7-11 PM ET
I’m solo tonight so it’s an NBA takeover:
* Top championship bets to make BEFORE the KD trade
* Mandatory NBA MVP bets
* DPOY Early edge
🎧 https://t.co/LnHjzaLLhv
🖥️ https://t.co/HKPLrB4sRp https://t.co/vYwrr33xNI pic.twitter.com/5kLK23SxTz – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: How much would be too much for the Heat for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:52 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: How much would be too much for the Heat for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency 2022: What we learned during wild first weekend, from Kevin Durant’s journey to Lakers’ dreams
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 4:45 PM
NBA free agency 2022: What we learned during wild first weekend, from Kevin Durant’s journey to Lakers’ dreams
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 4:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Warriors stars discussing possibility of reunion, but deal is unlikely, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 4:41 PM
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Warriors stars discussing possibility of reunion, but deal is unlikely, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 4:41 PM
More on this storyline
Vivek Jacob: Woj says the Raptors still represent the least complicated trade option for Brooklyn and are staying involved in the KD conversations but the Nets are in no rush. pic.twitter.com/MDDS2NmBqP -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / July 5, 2022
Pat McAfee: “The Nets aren’t gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / July 5, 2022
Broussard spoke on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” about the possibility of Kevin Durant being traded to the Raptors. He said he does not think Durant would want to play in Toronto because there is too much racism in the city. Broussard mentioned how the Raptors have struggled to retain star players and said playing in Toronto is “a different situation than African Americans are used to being in.” Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who played for the Raptors during the 2019-20 season, strongly disagrees. He tweeted on Tuesday that he felt nothing but love from the people of Toronto while he was there. -via Larry Brown Sports / July 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.