Knicks to be fined for tampering on Jalen Brunson deal?

Fred Katz: People I talk to around the league expect the Knicks to get dinged for tampering. They started dumping salary for Brunson on draft night. They continued their offloading five days later, 48 hours before free agency even began. They had let go of almost $33 million by the time they could talk to Brunson. You reported two days before free agency that he was heading to New York.Source: Tim Cato, Fred Katz, Fred Katz and Tim Cato @ The Athletic