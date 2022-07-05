Knicks to be fined for tampering on Jalen Brunson deal?

Fred Katz: People I talk to around the league expect the Knicks to get dinged for tampering. They started dumping salary for Brunson on draft night. They continued their offloading five days later, 48 hours before free agency even began. They had let go of almost $33 million by the time they could talk to Brunson. You reported two days before free agency that he was heading to New York.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Last week on The Putback, we had a few notes on Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett & potential lineups next season (clip below) and talked Jalen Brunson, Knicks’ long-term future & more w/ @CPTheFanchise, @AshNicoleMoss & @CWilliamson44. Full show here: https://t.co/s2WhwwEYaF pic.twitter.com/78qzFjpzEs – 10:06 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have unofficially landed Jalen Brunson.
I linked up with @Tim Cato to discuss Brunson’s fit with the Knicks, replacing him in Dallas, conspiratorial ways to avoid tampering charges, and more.
Story ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/cvUGaDF6FS pic.twitter.com/hCUFamHlFQ – 9:12 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s the kind of player who makes sense to build around. Not as a foundational superstar… but as a prototype of ‘this is the kind of player we want.’”
“He’s the kind of player who makes sense to build around. Not as a foundational superstar… but as a prototype of ‘this is the kind of player we want.’”
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
I’m a Jalen Brunson fan and I wish him well and appreciate him and want him to succeed. But as all this after-the-fact narrative unfolds, I don’t remember a single thing from when I was 3 much less what I was passionate about. I do remember the opening scene of Star Wars though. – 10:01 PM
Fred Katz: From what I’ve gathered, the Mavericks are quite frustrated with the Knicks — and not just because reports of a finished deal came out before New York was even allowed to speak with Brunson (though I am not sure how tampering rules account for father-son relationships, and this situation involves two of those). Dallas wasn’t thrilled about Knicks executive William “World Wide Wes” Wesley showing up courtside to a Mavs-Jazz playoff game, either. -via The Athletic / July 5, 2022
Jalen Brunson: Ready to start a new chapter New York! Let’s go! 🗽🔹🔸 -via Twitter @jalenbrunson1 / July 2, 2022
