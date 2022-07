TJ Warren to Brooklyn

T.J. Warren — Warren has played just four games in the last two years because of a stress fracture in his left foot. But he’s supposedly healthy now. The Cavs have been in touch with Warren’s camp, sources say. Many other teams have as well. Prior to his injury, Warren likely was headed for a bigger payday. Now? It’s anyone’s guess. Perhaps the Cavs could split the midlevel down the middle, giving half to Rubio and the other half to Warren? -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 30, 2022