TJ Warren to Brooklyn

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G TJ Warren has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets off-season so far:
– Did not offer Kyrie Irving the deal he wanted
– Kevin Durant requests trade
– Did not offer Bruce Brown a contract
– Traded 2023 FRP for Royce O’Neale
– Re-signed Claxton: 2Y/$20M
– Re-signed Mills: 2Y/$14.5M
– Signed TJ Warren
– Signed Edmond Sumner – 11:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency: Nets to sign TJ Warren to one-year deal, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 11:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets sign TJ Warren in high-upside #NBA free agency move nypost.com/2022/07/05/net… via @nypostsports – 10:57 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
TJ Warren is a talented scorer, but a guy who played four games in the last two seasons doesn’t quite fit the Sean Marks claim about wanting players who are available. Certainly a different reason than Kyrie, but still. – 10:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
TJ Warren has been hurt a lot the past two years but was scoring at a great clip (about 20 PPG on 53 percent shooting) when healthy. Good signing for the Nets, who will need him to go off on some nights. – 10:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nets *could* just run it back.
Kyrie Irving
Joe Harris
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Nic Claxton
Bench:
Patty Mills
Seth Curry
Royce O’Neale
Cam Thomas
TJ Warren pic.twitter.com/GR4319H0Iy – 9:53 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
TJ Warren has agreed to a one-year deal with the Nets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/3iAv8OkAeL – 9:52 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Is TJ Warren the “rebuild some depth on the cheap for a contender” piece? Or is TJ Warren the “we’re starting the rehab your value/diamond processing” signing?
Nets did still have their Taxpayer MLE available to offer, but this could also be a veteran minimum deal. – 9:52 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent TJ Warren has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:46 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G TJ Warren has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. – 9:46 AM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 30, 2022
T.J. Warren — Warren has played just four games in the last two years because of a stress fracture in his left foot. But he’s supposedly healthy now. The Cavs have been in touch with Warren’s camp, sources say. Many other teams have as well. Prior to his injury, Warren likely was headed for a bigger payday. Now? It’s anyone’s guess. Perhaps the Cavs could split the midlevel down the middle, giving half to Rubio and the other half to Warren? -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 30, 2022
Should the Heat lose out on Tucker, the team, according to an NBA source, is considering either a trade for former Heat power forward Jae Crowder, who is entering the final year of a contract that pays $10.2 million next season with the Phoenix Suns, or a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 28, 2022
