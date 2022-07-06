Caleb Martin returning to Miami on three-year deal

Tim Reynolds: AP source: Caleb Martin returning to Heat on 3-year deal.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really like the Caleb Martin signing, and he can be a lot of things for this group
But the bridge between Butler and Bam won’t be one of them
His best minutes came when he played with one of Butler or Bam, plus added spacers
The Butler-Martin-Bam frontcourt won’t be seen often – 1:52 PM
Really like the Caleb Martin signing, and he can be a lot of things for this group
But the bridge between Butler and Bam won’t be one of them
His best minutes came when he played with one of Butler or Bam, plus added spacers
The Butler-Martin-Bam frontcourt won’t be seen often – 1:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency: Caleb Martin agrees to three-year, $20 million deal with Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 1:39 PM
NBA free agency: Caleb Martin agrees to three-year, $20 million deal with Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 1:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As with all free-agent signings, Caleb Martin now cannot be traded until Dec. 15 at the earliest. – 1:20 PM
As with all free-agent signings, Caleb Martin now cannot be traded until Dec. 15 at the earliest. – 1:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Heat re-sign Caleb Martin #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:19 PM
Heat re-sign Caleb Martin #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat’s midlevel exception is being used to sign Caleb Martin to a fully guaranteed three-year, $20.5 million contract miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What this means for the Heat’s roster and what it has left to offer free agents – 1:11 PM
NEW: The Heat’s midlevel exception is being used to sign Caleb Martin to a fully guaranteed three-year, $20.5 million contract miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What this means for the Heat’s roster and what it has left to offer free agents – 1:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat bring back Caleb Martin on 3-year, $20.5 million deal in NBA free agency. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat likely to fill out roster with minimum deals — or through trades. – 12:37 PM
Heat bring back Caleb Martin on 3-year, $20.5 million deal in NBA free agency. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat likely to fill out roster with minimum deals — or through trades. – 12:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is back
3 year/ 20 million
In his exit interview, he talked a lot about emulating the things PJ Tucker provides as a screener/passer on short roll
Now it’ll be needed even more than expected – 12:25 PM
Caleb Martin is back
3 year/ 20 million
In his exit interview, he talked a lot about emulating the things PJ Tucker provides as a screener/passer on short roll
Now it’ll be needed even more than expected – 12:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat are bringing back Caleb Martin on a three-year deal at the $6.5 million full taxpayer mid-level exception. Deal worth about $20.5 million. The deal does not leave the Heat hard-capped. – 12:23 PM
The Heat are bringing back Caleb Martin on a three-year deal at the $6.5 million full taxpayer mid-level exception. Deal worth about $20.5 million. The deal does not leave the Heat hard-capped. – 12:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Restricted free agent Caleb Martin has agreed to a three-year, $20-plus million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:22 PM
Restricted free agent Caleb Martin has agreed to a three-year, $20-plus million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:13 PM
Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:13 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Caleb Martin has agreed to a three-year deal worth about $20.5 million deal to return to the Heat, per source. Heat using the full $6.5 million taxpayer midlevel exception on Martin. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / July 6, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Caleb Martin’s new contract with the Heat is fully guaranteed, according to sources. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / July 6, 2022
Zach Lowe on the Timberwolves: I’ve heard rumblings that they’re kicking around the Martin twins. -via Spotify / July 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.