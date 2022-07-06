Devin Booker signs supermax contract extension with Suns

The Phoenix Suns today signed guard Devin Booker to a contract extension. “Devin has had a truly special impact on our organization, our fanbase and the Valley community since he first arrived in Phoenix,” said Managing Partner Robert Sarver. “We are grateful for all his contributions and we are thrilled to ensure that he will remain in a Phoenix Suns uniform into the future.”
Source: NBA.com
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Devin, with his work ethic and commitment to excellence, has established himself as one of the league’s best players, elevating himself and our organization,” said General Manager James Jones. “We are beyond excited to extend the mutual commitment between Book, the Suns and the Phoenix community. He is just getting started.” -via NBA.com / July 6, 2022
It was just a couple of weeks ago that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner split up after more than two years of dating. However, it appears they’re still going strong, despite the reports of going their separate ways. Since then, Jenner and Booker were seen in Malibu soaking up the sun, and on Sunday, they were spotted again in the Hamptons at ex-Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party. -via Clutch Points / July 4, 2022
