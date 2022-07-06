Kemba Walker officially traded to Detroit

The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired a future first round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Kemba Walker and the draft rights to center Jalen Duren.
New York Knicks @ NBA.com
Ian Begley @IanBegley
As @Fred Katz noted, Knicks’ Kemba Walker trade does not prevent them from acquiring Jalen Brunson via sign & trade. Don’t know if either side is currently interested in doing so. But, as previously reported, some members of Mavs were open to considering S&T as of late last month – 9:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker has been officially traded.
*Photo from the Knicks pic.twitter.com/gSzOE6YH3g – 8:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks’ Kemba Walker trade to Detroit is official: pic.twitter.com/Qj1kbbY3Pa – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:13 PM
James Edwards III: Sources: The Pistons are not stretching Kemba Walker’s dead money. They’ll eat it this year. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / June 30, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker and the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN. Once Walker clears waivers, he’ll join free agency. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 30, 2022
Sources say that New York’s ability during Thursday night’s NBA Draft to offload Kemba Walker’s $9.2 million salary for next season, coupled with a growing belief that it can shed further salary to expand its offer when the marketplace officially opens next Thursday, has established the Knicks as a very credible threat to bring Brunson to Gotham. One source close to the process described that threat as “very, very, very real.” -via marcstein.substack.com / June 24, 2022
