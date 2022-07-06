Lakers bring Darren Collison for a workout

Brad Turner: Sources: The Lakers had free agent point guard Darren Collison in for a workout Wednesday. Collision, 34, played in 3 games with the Lakers last season and has interest in playing in NBA this season.
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Lakers held a free-agent mini-camp yesterday that featured former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams and veteran Darren Collison, league sources say. Among the other attendees: Justin Tillman, Craig Randall II, Sindarius Thornwell, Olivier Sarr, Antonio Blakeney and Jaylen Adams. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / June 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.