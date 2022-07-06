Lakers checking in on Eric Gordon

Lakers checking in on Eric Gordon

Lakers checking in on Eric Gordon

David Hardisty @clutchfans
According to @Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers “have continued to check in on Eric Gordon. That’s certainly a player that’s interested them.” pic.twitter.com/Cbd6dF85KV3:58 PM

Sixers trade target and Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has also participated in some of those Houston-area workouts. Sources have said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey continues to pursue Gordon after failing to acquire him via a three-team trade on draft night. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 29, 2022

