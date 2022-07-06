Mavs, Sixers not interested in Kyrie Irving

Irving’s status is of course connected to Durant’s trade outcome as well, but his number of possible outcomes seems far fewer than Ayton’s. While the Mavericks and Sixers have been discussed as theoretical destinations for Irving, league sources contacted by B/R have strongly discounted Dallas and Philadelphia’s interest in the All-Star guard.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Are the Kyrie talks starting to fall apart? What are the biggest obstacles for the Lakers? Plus, Christie, Pippen Jr, and the gang look good in the Cali Classic! #FirstListen
@LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hav… – 11:03 AM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Are the Kyrie talks starting to fall apart? What are the biggest obstacles for the Lakers? Plus, Christie, Pippen Jr, and the gang look good in the Cali Classic! #FirstListen
@LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hav… – 11:03 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jumping on @AZSports in five minutes to talk KD/Kyrie/Nets. – 10:41 AM
Jumping on @AZSports in five minutes to talk KD/Kyrie/Nets. – 10:41 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck
▪️ Deep dive into the Jazz-‘Wolves deal
▪️ Will reloaded Boston make a run at KD?
▪️ Should the Nets bring KD and Kyrie back?
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck
▪️ Deep dive into the Jazz-‘Wolves deal
▪️ Will reloaded Boston make a run at KD?
▪️ Should the Nets bring KD and Kyrie back?
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Folks, got a good pod coming here momentarily on Summer Chet and some more offseason stuff with @AndrewKSchlecht. A deeper dive into the Gobert deal. Also thoughts on why Kyrie to LA still makes sense to me.
Up at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT to watch at this link: https://t.co/z3WHm1DVRQ pic.twitter.com/DgvaZnLamk – 9:52 AM
Folks, got a good pod coming here momentarily on Summer Chet and some more offseason stuff with @AndrewKSchlecht. A deeper dive into the Gobert deal. Also thoughts on why Kyrie to LA still makes sense to me.
Up at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT to watch at this link: https://t.co/z3WHm1DVRQ pic.twitter.com/DgvaZnLamk – 9:52 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Massive @FTFonFS1 today… Brou has some news on KD & Kyrie and what the Nets might end up doing, Wildes is doing cartwheels over Chet & I’m debating whether or not the Lakers have currently a bottom 5 ownership group in the NBA.
Should be fun! – 6:24 AM
Massive @FTFonFS1 today… Brou has some news on KD & Kyrie and what the Nets might end up doing, Wildes is doing cartwheels over Chet & I’m debating whether or not the Lakers have currently a bottom 5 ownership group in the NBA.
Should be fun! – 6:24 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My dream ending to the Lakers offseason:
1. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris for Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Wenyen Gabriel and whatever picks it takes.
2. Dennis Schroder with roster spot No. 14 to replace Nunn.
3. Kessler Edwards with roster spot No. 15 for another wing. – 12:53 AM
My dream ending to the Lakers offseason:
1. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris for Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Wenyen Gabriel and whatever picks it takes.
2. Dennis Schroder with roster spot No. 14 to replace Nunn.
3. Kessler Edwards with roster spot No. 15 for another wing. – 12:53 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers have one roster spot left. I would guess it’s not getting filled for awhile.
Before anything else, the Lakers have to see what a possible Kyrie Irving trade looks like, if one is coming. If Nunn is in it, for instance, use that last slot on a point guard (Dennis). – 12:35 AM
The Lakers have one roster spot left. I would guess it’s not getting filled for awhile.
Before anything else, the Lakers have to see what a possible Kyrie Irving trade looks like, if one is coming. If Nunn is in it, for instance, use that last slot on a point guard (Dennis). – 12:35 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Per Caesars: Among all NBA title bets placed today at Caesars Sportsbook, a seismic 77% of the total number of tickets and 94% of the total dollars wagered are on the Nets: down to 30-1 from 50-1 amid report KD-Kyrie could somehow possibly stay – 9:04 PM
Per Caesars: Among all NBA title bets placed today at Caesars Sportsbook, a seismic 77% of the total number of tickets and 94% of the total dollars wagered are on the Nets: down to 30-1 from 50-1 amid report KD-Kyrie could somehow possibly stay – 9:04 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Something I’m unclear on with the Durant trade request. It’s because of how the Nets treated Kyrie Irving? Like, he’s so close with Kyrie and back him and didn’t like how the Nets treated/handled Kyrie? – 7:24 PM
Something I’m unclear on with the Durant trade request. It’s because of how the Nets treated Kyrie Irving? Like, he’s so close with Kyrie and back him and didn’t like how the Nets treated/handled Kyrie? – 7:24 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Durant and Irving situations being the obvious exceptions, I don’t think there’s much more to do. There’s little in the way of malcontents, bad deals, obvious rotation holes, etc. We might get Tobias/John Collins deals in the aftermath, but I don’t see anything seismic coming in. – 6:47 PM
Durant and Irving situations being the obvious exceptions, I don’t think there’s much more to do. There’s little in the way of malcontents, bad deals, obvious rotation holes, etc. We might get Tobias/John Collins deals in the aftermath, but I don’t see anything seismic coming in. – 6:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The addition of Roby also gives the Spurs a full boat of 15 contracts (I am assuming Gallinari is waived soon).
Their boucoups salary cap space remains a prime dumping ground for teams hoping to clear salary for, let’s say, Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving. – 5:47 PM
The addition of Roby also gives the Spurs a full boat of 15 contracts (I am assuming Gallinari is waived soon).
Their boucoups salary cap space remains a prime dumping ground for teams hoping to clear salary for, let’s say, Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving. – 5:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Here are my Western Conference tiers with current rosters (i.e no Kyrie for Lakers, no Ayton for Suns):
Tier 1
1. LAC
2. GSW
3. DEN
Tier 2
4. MEM
5. PHX
6. DAL
7. MIN
8. NOP
Tier 3
9. POR
10. LAL
11. SAC
12. UTA
Tier 4
13. OKC
14. HOU
15. SAS – 4:58 PM
Here are my Western Conference tiers with current rosters (i.e no Kyrie for Lakers, no Ayton for Suns):
Tier 1
1. LAC
2. GSW
3. DEN
Tier 2
4. MEM
5. PHX
6. DAL
7. MIN
8. NOP
Tier 3
9. POR
10. LAL
11. SAC
12. UTA
Tier 4
13. OKC
14. HOU
15. SAS – 4:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
KD after he saw Harden escape Kyrie/Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/VMzHb7LOEh – 4:47 PM
KD after he saw Harden escape Kyrie/Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/VMzHb7LOEh – 4:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss rumored add-ons in a Lakers Kyrie deal (Joe Harris, Seth Curry), and Jeanie’s very cryptic Tweet. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=414Z44… – 4:42 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss rumored add-ons in a Lakers Kyrie deal (Joe Harris, Seth Curry), and Jeanie’s very cryptic Tweet. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=414Z44… – 4:42 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Travis and Sliwa’ starts at 10am…@Kamenetzky Brothers (BK) filling in for Travis…Lot to talk about this morning
-Does the delay on Kyrie concern you on a deal getting done?
-Jeanie’s Tweet?
-Dodgers starting pitching has built them a 4 1/2 game lead in division
@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:52 PM
‘Travis and Sliwa’ starts at 10am…@Kamenetzky Brothers (BK) filling in for Travis…Lot to talk about this morning
-Does the delay on Kyrie concern you on a deal getting done?
-Jeanie’s Tweet?
-Dodgers starting pitching has built them a 4 1/2 game lead in division
@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Nets reportedly want the Lakers to take Joe Harris, rather than Seth Curry, in a Kyrie deal. (Why not take both?) Plus, Jeanie Buss sends out a cryptic Tweet. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 12:13 PM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Nets reportedly want the Lakers to take Joe Harris, rather than Seth Curry, in a Kyrie deal. (Why not take both?) Plus, Jeanie Buss sends out a cryptic Tweet. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 12:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets off-season so far:
– Did not offer Kyrie Irving the deal he wanted
– Kevin Durant requests trade
– Did not offer Bruce Brown a contract
– Traded 2023 FRP for Royce O’Neale
– Re-signed Claxton: 2Y/$20M
– Re-signed Mills: 2Y/$14.5M
– Signed TJ Warren
– Signed Edmond Sumner – 11:51 AM
Nets off-season so far:
– Did not offer Kyrie Irving the deal he wanted
– Kevin Durant requests trade
– Did not offer Bruce Brown a contract
– Traded 2023 FRP for Royce O’Neale
– Re-signed Claxton: 2Y/$20M
– Re-signed Mills: 2Y/$14.5M
– Signed TJ Warren
– Signed Edmond Sumner – 11:51 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
TJ Warren is a talented scorer, but a guy who played four games in the last two seasons doesn’t quite fit the Sean Marks claim about wanting players who are available. Certainly a different reason than Kyrie, but still. – 10:42 AM
TJ Warren is a talented scorer, but a guy who played four games in the last two seasons doesn’t quite fit the Sean Marks claim about wanting players who are available. Certainly a different reason than Kyrie, but still. – 10:42 AM
More on this storyline
Westbrook is also set to make $47 million in 2022-23, roughly $11 million more than Irving. This exercise is not apples to apples, but if Brooklyn essentially replaced Irving’s contract with Westbrook’s, the Nets would suffer over $50 million in tax penalties, according to salary projections provided to B/R. As league personnel descend upon Las Vegas for the NBA’s Summer League this week, the Durant, Irving and Ayton situations all appear destined to hang over the annual event for the foreseeable future. -via Bleacher Report / July 6, 2022
Despite Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn—mere hours before free agency commenced on June 30—the Nets are not operating with any sense of urgency to move Durant, sources told B/R. After a flurry of trade chatter heading into the holiday weekend, league personnel have begun discussing the potential for Brooklyn to retain Durant—as well as Kyrie Irving—into the regular season, should a commensurate package for the two-time Finals MVP never emerge. There’s no pressure on Brooklyn. -via Bleacher Report / July 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.