Michael Malone on Jamal Murray five-on-five action: He looked mobile, hostile and confident

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Jamal Murray’s Tuesday scrimmage: “He looked mobile, agile and hostile. He looked confident. That’s the most important thing to me. I wasn’t charting his makes and misses. I was trying to see the confidence level. How was he moving, defensively…he looked good.”
Katy Winge @katywinge
Darrell Arthur still got it, but it’s the Jamal Murray react for me pic.twitter.com/L45Q9wjbwr – 4:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Christian Braun: “A guy that can play for us next year.”
“I love his maturity. I love his IQ. The things I really love about him the most are his toughness and physicality. Some guys shy away from physicality, Christian embraces physicality.” – 2:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said that yesterday’s 5-on-5 work from Jamal Murray was the most intense he’s played since tearing his ACL last April.
“He was mobile, agile, hostile, versatile. … He looked comfortable. He looked confident. That’s the most important thing.” – 2:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray’s Tuesday scrimmage: “He looked mobile, agile and hostile. He looked confident. That’s the most important thing to me. I wasn’t charting his makes and misses. I was trying to see the confidence level. How was he moving, defensively…he looked good.” – 2:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray just put on a dunk exhibition on the Nuggets’ practice court. – 1:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray playing one-on-one with Collin Gillespie and Christian Braun pic.twitter.com/BBc0WXtNye – 1:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Collin Gillespie all shooting from the wing to close practice today. pic.twitter.com/aZDvcTUXID – 1:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: KCP is a “helluva addition.”
Said his addition will mean a lot less defensive stress on Aaron Gordon.
Also said now that Ish Smith is on the team, hopefully he’ll stop kicking Denver’s butt. – 1:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone and Jamal Murray catching up pic.twitter.com/VVtaaoxcfY – 1:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray, Davon Reed, Zeke Nnaji all in the gym for Denver’s Summer League practice today. – 1:27 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Zeke Nnaji, Davon Reed, and Jamal Murray all in the gym today for Nuggets Summer League practice. – 1:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It didn’t matter that it was with Denver’s Summer League roster. There was Jamal Murray back in the gym, running in live action on Tuesday afternoon.
“Everyone wants to watch him play,” said Summer League coach Ryan Bowen.
denverpost.com/2022/07/05/nug… – 6:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray participated in parts of Denver’s practice/scrimmage today. Sounds like he played some live action. Matt Mitchell says he got one stop on Murray today, then Murray got him back on the next possession. – 5:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Ryan Bowen said Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, and Davon Reed all got in and played today during Nuggets Summer League practice. – 4:42 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I’m told Jamal Murray played a bit in live action today at Nuggets summer league practice. – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports
The Nuggets revamped their bench lineup this offseason, getting older and younger at the same time.
But there’s one player Michael Malone will trust above all others: Bruce Brown.
The Nuggets are making a big bet on him.
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 11:37 AM
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray played 5-on-5 at yesterday’s practice. Michael Malone called it “probably the most serious 5-on-5” he’s played since the ACL injury. pic.twitter.com/keR2Kx4FdY -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / July 6, 2022
According to Summer League head coach Ryan Bowen, Murray was there on his own accord and wanted to keep playing even for the portion of the practice that was open to the media. Though that didn’t happen, the reviews on Murray’s movements were all positive. His mere presence had a palpable impact on the atmosphere. “It’s huge,” Bowen said. “You got Jamal Murray playing with our Summer League guys. … Everyone wants to watch him play. The guys want to watch him play.” Bowen said Murray participated in non-contact drills Monday that immediately ratcheted up the competitiveness. “It was great to see him out there,” Bowen said. -via Denver Post / July 5, 2022
According to Michael Porter Jr.’s brother, Jontay, whose knee injuries sidelined him the past season but is back with the Nuggets’ Summer League team, Jamal Murray’s agility is coming along. “He looked great,” Porter said. “His jumper is as amazing as ever. He’s moving really well, too, especially coming from a guy who’s had ACL injuries as well.” -via Denver Post / July 5, 2022
