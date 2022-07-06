Multiple teams showing interest in Taj Gibson

Ian Begley: Multiple teams have expressed interest in NYK’s Taj Gibson during FA period. Gibson’s contract for next year is fully non-guaranteed. NYK could waive Gibson to create cap space for Brunson or acquire Brunson via S&T.; His NYK teammates have roundly praised Gibson over past 3 years
Keep an eye on the Knicks potentially waiving Taj Gibson to create more cap space for a run at Brunson, league sources told HoopsHype. Gibson, a beloved player for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, has a $5.2 million non-guaranteed salary for next season. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau was asked if Obi Toppin reminds him of any throwback players. Gave a long answer about how positive of a guy Toppin is, then landed on one person whose personality and energy he equated to Toppin’s: Taj Gibson. If you know Thibs, this is most definitely high praise -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 9, 2022
