Multiple teams showing interest in Taj Gibson

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Multiple teams have expressed interest in NYK’s Taj Gibson during FA period. Gibson’s contract for next year is fully non-guaranteed. NYK could waive Gibson to create cap space for Brunson or acquire Brunson via S&T. His NYK teammates have roundly praised Gibson over past 3 years – 5:28 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The world should be more aware of the fact that Taj Gibson shoots 64 percent on corner 3s in his career. – 9:49 AM

Keep an eye on the Knicks potentially waiving Taj Gibson to create more cap space for a run at Brunson, league sources told HoopsHype. Gibson, a beloved player for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, has a $5.2 million non-guaranteed salary for next season. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022

