Nets, Kessler Edwards agree on two-year deal

Michael Scotto: Source: The Brooklyn Nets signed forward Kessler Edwards to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for the 2023-24 season, @HoopsHype has learned.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Source: The Brooklyn Nets signed forward Kessler Edwards to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for the 2023-24 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 12:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Nets re-sign Kessler Edwards to a multiyear deal. Thought the 21-year-old wing would be a good fit for the #Pacers. – 12:36 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets re-signed Kessler Edwards to a multi-year deal, the team announced – 12:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed forward Kessler Edwards, a league source tells @spotrac. – 12:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My dream ending to the Lakers offseason:
1. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris for Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Wenyen Gabriel and whatever picks it takes.
2. Dennis Schroder with roster spot No. 14 to replace Nunn.
3. Kessler Edwards with roster spot No. 15 for another wing. – 12:53 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
How you feeling about your guy Kessler Edwards @chasewhitney_ – 6:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers should consider Kessler Edwards, 2 more free agents who just became available indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 9:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If it ends up being Kyrie+Harris for Westbrook+Nunn, I hope the Lakers sneak Wenyen Gabriel in there to create a roster spot.
Ideally, I’d want three left for the following:
– A point guard (Dennis Schroder?)
– A big (Thomas Bryant? Serge Ibaka?)
– A forward (Kessler Edwards?) – 5:16 PM
Nets Daily: In Chris Carrino’s podcast “Voice of the Nets,” Kessler Edwards credited Kyle Korver with helping his 3-point shot. No word yet on Korver return. Says he was anxious before Nets converted him to standard contract at end of the season. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 6, 2022
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Brooklyn Nets have rescinded the qualifying offer on forward Kessler Edwards, @HoopsHype has learned. Edwards now becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Nets retain his Non-Bird Rights and can still re-sign him. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 2, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Can confirm the Nets have declined Kessler Edwards’ team option. I am told the team still plans to re-sign him in free agency. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / June 29, 2022
