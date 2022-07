Nets, Kessler Edwards agree on two-year deal

Nets Daily: In Chris Carrino’s podcast “Voice of the Nets,” Kessler Edwards credited Kyle Korver with helping his 3-point shot. No word yet on Korver return. Says he was anxious before Nets converted him to standard contract at end of the season. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 6, 2022

If it ends up being Kyrie+Harris for Westbrook+Nunn, I hope the Lakers sneak Wenyen Gabriel in there to create a roster spot.Ideally, I’d want three left for the following:– A point guard (Dennis Schroder?)– A big (Thomas Bryant? Serge Ibaka?)– A forward (Kessler Edwards?) – 5:16 PM

My dream ending to the Lakers offseason:1. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris for Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Wenyen Gabriel and whatever picks it takes.2. Dennis Schroder with roster spot No. 14 to replace Nunn.3. Kessler Edwards with roster spot No. 15 for another wing. – 12:53 AM

