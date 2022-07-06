Nets, Kessler Edwards agree on two-year deal

July 6, 2022

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Source: The Brooklyn Nets signed forward Kessler Edwards to a two-year deal, which includes a team option for the 2023-24 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 12:38 PM
#Nets re-sign Kessler Edwards to a multiyear deal. Thought the 21-year-old wing would be a good fit for the #Pacers. – 12:36 PM
The Nets re-signed Kessler Edwards to a multi-year deal, the team announced – 12:34 PM
Nets say they have re-signed Kessler Edwards to a multi-year deal. – 12:30 PM
The Nets have re-signed Kessler Edwards, according to the NBA’s transactions page. – 12:29 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed forward Kessler Edwards, a league source tells @spotrac. – 12:28 PM
The Nets have re-signed Kessler Edwards. – 12:25 PM
My dream ending to the Lakers offseason:
1. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris for Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Wenyen Gabriel and whatever picks it takes.
2. Dennis Schroder with roster spot No. 14 to replace Nunn.
3. Kessler Edwards with roster spot No. 15 for another wing. – 12:53 AM
How you feeling about your guy Kessler Edwards @chasewhitney_6:01 PM
#Pacers should consider Kessler Edwards, 2 more free agents who just became available indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar9:28 AM
If it ends up being Kyrie+Harris for Westbrook+Nunn, I hope the Lakers sneak Wenyen Gabriel in there to create a roster spot.
Ideally, I’d want three left for the following:
– A point guard (Dennis Schroder?)
– A big (Thomas Bryant? Serge Ibaka?)
– A forward (Kessler Edwards?) – 5:16 PM

Nets Daily: In Chris Carrino’s podcast “Voice of the Nets,” Kessler Edwards credited Kyle Korver with helping his 3-point shot. No word yet on Korver return. Says he was anxious before Nets converted him to standard contract at end of the season. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 6, 2022
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Brooklyn Nets have rescinded the qualifying offer on forward Kessler Edwards, @HoopsHype has learned. Edwards now becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Nets retain his Non-Bird Rights and can still re-sign him. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 2, 2022

