Nets maintaining they won't trade Kevin Durant unless it's for a package with a Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes type

In a Hoop Collective conversation late Tuesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez discussed whether the Pelicans and Nets might agree to a trade centered on Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram … and possibly New Orleans draft pick from June’s Draft, Dyson Daniels. While at times the conversation appeared speculative, the sense of the conversation was that conversations may have already taken place between Brooklyn and New Orleans. Windhorst noted that while New Orleans has not been seen as part of the first order of Nets trading partners — Phoenix, Miami and Toronto — it could provide a “clean” deal for the Nets. No need for a third team . -via NetsDaily / July 6, 2022