Nets maintaining they won't trade Kevin Durant unless it's for a package with a Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes type

Brooklyn privately maintains that it won’t trade Kevin Durant unless it gets a package in return that starts with a blue-chipper like New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram or Toronto’s Scottie Barnes … along with lots more attached to a theoretical deal than the absolute hauls San Antonio and Utah received in exchange for Murray and Gobert.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
David Griffin said Zion Williamson is making the same level of commitment to the Pelicans the same way that Brandon Ingram did. Waiting to see if that means no player option. – 4:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @DanFeldmanNBA @Danny Leroux
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
July 29th…Point Gods. @boardroom @Showtime pic.twitter.com/LI6euV0aS2 – 3:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The walls at Summer League have reminders of the guys who played here before. Like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/schxJnvJSN – 3:05 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @Nate Duncan @DanFeldmanNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I want a cornerstone piece.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ayton contract offers reportedly hung up by Durant trade negotiations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/06/ayt… – 2:20 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Why Kevin Durant can’t afford to misplay this summer, and why his trade request left him, not the Nets, facing the most pressure @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/07… – 2:15 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors reportedly unwilling to include Scottie Barnes in trade talks
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kevin Durant should consider New Orleans, how Rudy Gobert fits in Minnesota, Chet Holmgren’s big Thunder debut, and more on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/6/2… – 12:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Why hasn’t Kevin Durant been traded yet?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @DanFeldmanNBA @Danny Leroux
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: There’s no clear resolution to the Kevin Durant trade demand in sight. Why that’s probably good news for the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:47 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @Nate Duncan @DanFeldmanNBA
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Stepping inside the Kevin Durant-Deandre Ayton offseason vortex @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 10:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jumping on @AZSports in five minutes to talk KD/Kyrie/Nets. – 10:41 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck
▪️ Deep dive into the Jazz-‘Wolves deal
▪️ Will reloaded Boston make a run at KD?
▪️ Should the Nets bring KD and Kyrie back?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good morning #NetsWorld: Can the Nets build a roster good enough to make Kevin Durant want to stay in Brooklyn? It sure looks like they’re trying, but the job’s not done just yet.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Highest career postseason scoring averages in NBA history (min. 30 games):
1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 points per game
2. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG
3. Kevin Durant: 29.5 PPG
4. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG
5. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG
6. Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 PPG
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
— Rival GM and source have both concern and optimism for Malcolm Brogdon with @Celtics
— Remembering when Kevin Durant was intrigued by Celts (and Tom Brady)
— Opponents discuss @Minnesota Timberwolves‘ “big” gamble
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will the Nets soon part ways with superstar Kevin Durant?
Despite the trade request, @TermineRadio would keep KD in Brooklyn if he were in charge
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI from the weekend: five Kevin Durant trades that makes *some* sense theathletic.com/3397313/2022/0… – 8:55 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Massive @FTFonFS1 today… Brou has some news on KD & Kyrie and what the Nets might end up doing, Wildes is doing cartwheels over Chet & I’m debating whether or not the Lakers have currently a bottom 5 ownership group in the NBA.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trades with @Danny Leroux @DanFeldmanNBA. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:45 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Chet Holmgren makes his #NBASummer debut in the Nike KD 15! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/49xkYTGqfs – 12:30 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Chet Holmgren makes his debut with #7 and the KD 15s 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/riFVns6WCe – 10:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Guys, I can report that Chet Holmgren is better defense Kevin Durant – 9:46 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
New story @BR_NBA tomorrow before the moratorium concludes at noon ET.
Then, excited to be joined by @Andy Larsen on @getcallin to talk Rudy Gobert trade, its impact on the Kevin Durant market, Utah’s future, plus we’ll take your questions:
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Per Caesars: Among all NBA title bets placed today at Caesars Sportsbook, a seismic 77% of the total number of tickets and 94% of the total dollars wagered are on the Nets: down to 30-1 from 50-1 amid report KD-Kyrie could somehow possibly stay – 9:04 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Something I’m unclear on with the Durant trade request. It’s because of how the Nets treated Kyrie Irving? Like, he’s so close with Kyrie and back him and didn’t like how the Nets treated/handled Kyrie? – 7:24 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Cleaning up a hard drive and found this Kevin Durant commercial from his rookie season, which aired during a Rockets game. Seems like it applies today. pic.twitter.com/DUt4sqic0L – 7:23 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Durant and Irving situations being the obvious exceptions, I don’t think there’s much more to do. There’s little in the way of malcontents, bad deals, obvious rotation holes, etc. We might get Tobias/John Collins deals in the aftermath, but I don’t see anything seismic coming in. – 6:47 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
30 minutes away from the latest #SmithAndJones on @FAN590. We’ll dive into the #NBA off season & free agency, the #Raptors, KD and more. Plus, a ton on @CanBball & more. Join us at 7pm ET.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Say you’re the Raptors and you can get Durant by trading two of FVV/Siakam/Anunoby (with picks and such). Which of the three would you want to keep?
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Why KD is way more likely to stay in Brooklyn than land in Toronto in a mega deal. pic.twitter.com/xdKw9KPf0h – 6:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The addition of Roby also gives the Spurs a full boat of 15 contracts (I am assuming Gallinari is waived soon).
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Last time TJ Warren was healthy, he averaged 19.8 PPG and shot 57.5% on 2s and 40.3% on 3s. Since 2010, only 6 others have done that: Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, KAT, MPJ and John Collins.
@NekiasNBA on the Nets’ low-risk, high-reward move:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest with Kevin Durant and the Suns’ 3 new additions! Join us:
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Chris Broussard has racial reason why Kevin Durant wouldn’t go to Toronto nypost.com/2022/07/05/chr… via @nypostsports
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
KD after he saw Harden escape Kyrie/Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/VMzHb7LOEh – 4:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Woj says the Raptors still represent the least complicated trade option for Brooklyn and are staying involved in the KD conversations but the Nets are in no rush. pic.twitter.com/MDDS2NmBqP – 3:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The more I’ve thought about it, the more convinced I’ve become that unless the Pelicans get involved, the Raptors have the best trade package for Kevin Durant whether or not Scottie Barnes is involved. They’re just deeper than anyone in terms of really good and underpaid assets. – 7:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Scottie Barnes had a remarkable rookie season:
15.3 PPG
7.5 RPG
3.5 APG
49.2 FG%
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you include Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a Kevin Durant trade that doesn’t involve Scottie Barnes – 8:47 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I’m glad Nets Reddit is starting to grow familiar with reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/ywYKM5YUvZ – 6:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes will be the ____ best player on the Raptors next season with the current roster (strictly skill and strictly next season) – 3:58 PM
Clutch Points: “Brooklyn continues to talk to teams around the leagues, try to see if there are multiple team deals they can put together… They think this should look like one of the biggest trade returns in league history.” @Adrian Wojnarowski on the Kevin Durant trade. pic.twitter.com/vcWh58f4uQ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 6, 2022
Clutch Points: “Is there a path where we could see Kevin Durant returns to Brooklyn?” “Absolutely. Especially if this drags out and there’s not a deal found in the next month.” @Adrian Wojnarowski reports there’s certainly a scenario where KD and the Nets run it back. pic.twitter.com/opev2QDyj2 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 6, 2022
In a Hoop Collective conversation late Tuesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez discussed whether the Pelicans and Nets might agree to a trade centered on Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram … and possibly New Orleans draft pick from June’s Draft, Dyson Daniels. While at times the conversation appeared speculative, the sense of the conversation was that conversations may have already taken place between Brooklyn and New Orleans. Windhorst noted that while New Orleans has not been seen as part of the first order of Nets trading partners — Phoenix, Miami and Toronto — it could provide a “clean” deal for the Nets. No need for a third team. -via NetsDaily / July 6, 2022
Windhorst hinted that there have been discussions and Lopez said he “assumes” there have been talks. But both said it would probably be, at this point, very preliminary. Windhorst: “I don’t know what they’re offering. Maybe they haven’t offered him yet but if you put Griff (David Griffin, EVP of the Pelicans) on the stand and ask, ‘did you offer Brandon Ingram?’ he’d say, ‘No, your honor that is not accurate, I suppose. I mean if they are having conversations, they have to know it would involve Ingram. They’re not taking, with all due respect, a hot package around CJ McCollum.” Lopez: “I assume that has been discussed. But of course If that was an offer there. If it was ‘offered.” -via NetsDaily / July 6, 2022
Christian Clark: Pelicans say Brandon Ingram underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger this week. Recovery timetable is 6 to 8 weeks. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / June 10, 2022
The Raptors are the most obvious team fitting that description. For Toronto to land Ayton, the Raptors would need to sacrifice valuable players or picks in a sign-and-trade that could be used for Durant instead. Of important note regarding Toronto: Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation say the Raptors are unwilling to part with reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. -via Bleacher Report / July 6, 2022
Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: I don’t think Toronto would include Scottie Barnes in a Kevin Durant trade -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
League executives who spoke with The Post said Toronto was not only well-positioned, but confident of being able to put together the best package. The Raptors have balked at the notion of putting Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any deal, although those same executives opined that could be a negotiating ploy by savvy Masai Ujiri, who has a history of pulling off huge trades. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022
