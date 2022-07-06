No market for free agent Collin Sexton?

Sources say the Cavs are still hopeful and optimistic about a Collin Sexton deal. Both sides want a deal — at the right price. There’s not only been positive recent dialogue but potential Sexton suitors continue to dwindle, with few cap-space teams capable of giving him the lucrative offer he covets and one the Cavs wouldn’t want to match. In many ways, Sexton’s situation has played out exactly how the Cavs anticipated, validating their belief about restricted free agency being advantageous and the market being in their favor, especially with Sexton coming off an 11-game season and significant meniscus tear. ‘He has no market,’ an opposing executive told cleveland.com.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:13 PM
Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Top free agents still on the board
James Harden
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
T.J. Warren
Caleb Martin
Thomas Bryant
Dennis Schroder
Montrezl Harrell
Jordan Nwora
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin – 9:28 AM
Top free agents still on the board
James Harden
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
T.J. Warren
Caleb Martin
Thomas Bryant
Dennis Schroder
Montrezl Harrell
Jordan Nwora
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin – 9:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Serge Ibaka back to Bucks; Heat’s Martin, Morris still without deals sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Bridges, Warren, Sexton, Harrell, Bryant, Schroder, Whiteside, Rivers, Hood, Bazemore, Anthony, Rondo, Howard, Payton, Griffin, Walker. – 1:34 PM
NBA free agents: Serge Ibaka back to Bucks; Heat’s Martin, Morris still without deals sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Bridges, Warren, Sexton, Harrell, Bryant, Schroder, Whiteside, Rivers, Hood, Bazemore, Anthony, Rondo, Howard, Payton, Griffin, Walker. – 1:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: #Cavs free agency signings. What’s up with Collin Sexton? How to best consolidate the roster. Investing in Darius Garland. Why didn’t they go harder after Dejounte Murray?
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/07/c… – 8:50 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: #Cavs free agency signings. What’s up with Collin Sexton? How to best consolidate the roster. Investing in Darius Garland. Why didn’t they go harder after Dejounte Murray?
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/07/c… – 8:50 PM
More on this storyline
Now it’s about Sexton and Cleveland trying to close that financial gap. Sources maintain Sexton wants ‘starting guard money with an annual salary that starts with a 2, not a 1.’ The Cavs are more comfortable with a yearly deal in the low-to-mid teens. Those negotiations will continue, and there’s a real chance Sexton plays this season on the $7.2 million qualifying offer, allowing him to rebuild his value and become an unrestricted free agent following the season. Still, there’s time to sort through that. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / July 6, 2022
Chris Fedor on Collin Sexton: The Dallas Mavericks have been rumored as a team that may have interest because they lost Jalen Brunson. They don’t have cap space. So it would have to be a sign-and-trade worked out with the Cavs. And I’m told that the Cavs are not very attracted to any of the pieces that Dallas would be willing to send back to them in a potential sign-and-trade. -via Spotify / July 4, 2022
The Cavs are expected to match reasonable offers for Sexton—two execs pegged Sexton’s value at $10-12 million per season —increasing the chances that Sexton, a 24-point per game scorer in ’20-21, returns to Cleveland. -via Sports Illustrated / June 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.