No player option on Zion Williamson's five-year deal

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Zion Williamson’s five-year extension with the New Orleans Pelicans has no player option, Pelicans executive David Griffin says. – 4:43 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Zion Williamson doesn’t have a player option in the 5th year of his rookie extension with the Pelicans, David Griffin just said. – 4:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
David Griffin says Zion Williamson’s five-year deal has no player option in the fifth year. – 4:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
No player option in the 5th year of the contract extension for Zion Williamson – 4:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
David Griffin says that Zion Williamson does not have a fifth year player option. It was a sign of how bought in he is. – 4:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No player option on the 5th year of Zion Williamson’s new extension, David Griffin. – 4:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
David Griffin said Zion Williamson is making the same level of commitment to the Pelicans the same way that Brandon Ingram did. Waiting to see if that means no player option. – 4:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
David Griffin says Zion Williamson does not have a player option on this deal. It’s a straight five years. – 4:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If you want to be excited about Zion and the Pelicans
Zion Williamson signs extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA better watch out!
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Griff: “We’re really excited to see what the core of this group can do together.”
Willie Green says he feels like it could be “scary” for other teams when the team adds a healthy Zion to the lineup from last year. – 4:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson says last year on July 6 – his birthday – he found out be broke his foot.
Today on his birthday, he signs a five-year extension that can be worth up to $231 million. – 4:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion turned 22 today. He said he found out he broke his foot on his birthday last year. He thanks the Pelicans for believing in him. – 4:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
David Griffin says that by signing the extension Zion Williamson’s actions speak far louder than any words out there in the media – 4:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
“I’m locked in, baby.”
Zion Williamson has officially signed his contract extension with the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/3eEOi9uX38 – 4:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson signing his contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans
Zion says he’s, “Locked in!” pic.twitter.com/8ivL7S6CNF – 4:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson signs his five-year extension.
“I’m locked in,” Zion says. pic.twitter.com/76N3lDLyoU – 4:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion signing his contract at Dryades YMCA pic.twitter.com/w3n00bLboW – 4:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Zion and Garland Extend, Catching Up on Every Deal w/ @Nate Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod: Zion is here to stay. Why the extension is a win-win.
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fro…
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 22nd birthday to Zion Williamson!
📊 85 GP, 25.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.2 APG
🎯 60.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 68.3 FT%
⭐️ 1x (2021)
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Zion and Garland Extend, Catching Up on Every Deal. Join @Danny Leroux
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zion Williamson’s contract extension would become fully guaranteed for super-max if he makes All-NBA team next year nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/05/rep… – 5:31 PM
