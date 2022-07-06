Part of motivation for move to Knicks for Jalen Brunson was to boost All-Star chances

Jalen Brunson has yet to rise to All-Star level, but league sources say that the presumed boost to his All-Star chances by moving from the Western Conference to the East was indeed among his motivations for agreeing to leave the Dallas Mavericks for the New York Knicks.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks fans have been waiting a very long time for a PG they hope Jalen Brunson can become pic.twitter.com/ld3bdg1kvk – 3:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA All-Stars are on the move already this offseason. My latest around-the-league notes go deep on Jalen Brunson and more layers surrounding Brunson’s move to New York and the hopes he can join Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray among the league’s elite: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-fre… – 2:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Opinion: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for NYK team president Leon Rose and his group. Here’s why: on.sny.tv/u4n31G7 – 1:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Last week on The Putback, we had a few notes on Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett & potential lineups next season (clip below) and talked Jalen Brunson, Knicks’ long-term future & more w/ @CPTheFanchise, @AshNicoleMoss & @CWilliamson44. Full show here: https://t.co/s2WhwwEYaF pic.twitter.com/78qzFjpzEs – 10:06 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have unofficially landed Jalen Brunson.
I linked up with @Tim Cato to discuss Brunson’s fit with the Knicks, replacing him in Dallas, conspiratorial ways to avoid tampering charges, and more.
Story ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/cvUGaDF6FS pic.twitter.com/hCUFamHlFQ – 9:12 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s the kind of player who makes sense to build around. Not as a foundational superstar… but as a prototype of ‘this is the kind of player we want.’”
@Howard Beck says Jalen Brunson is the right guy to start building a winning culture for the Knicks. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/uia6ce8R8o – 5:53 PM
My sense, though, is that the league is likely to take a deeper look at the hiring of Rick Brunson as an assistant to Tom Thibodeau. That move, which the Knicks still have not officially announced, was reported by SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley in early June. As Rick Brunson himself indicated in an April piece by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, he had been actively involved in his son’s contract negotiations all season. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 6, 2022
Some in coaching circles have estimated that the Knicks plan to pay the elder Brunson a seven-figure annual sum to replace Kenny Payne, who left the club to become the head coach at Louisville. I wrote about the “very, very, very real” threat that the Knicks posed to steal Brunson away from the Mavericks on June 24, nearly a week before free agency officially began, but there appears to be more to examine here than mere jumping-the-gun talk. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 6, 2022
Fred Katz: A note with the free-agency moratorium officially done: The Knicks could not turn the Isaiah Hartenstein acquisition into a sign-and-trade because the Clippers were capped on how much they could pay him. As for Jalen Brunson becoming a S&T;, we don’t know until we know. -via Twitter @FredKatz / July 6, 2022
