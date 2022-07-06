Pels: Contract extensions coming for CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr.?

The New Orleans Pelicans have interest in signing CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. to contract extensions. The Pelicans acquired both players from the Portland Trail Blazers in February, which helped turn around their season and become a playoff team. “It sounds like CJ McCollum is having some contract extension talks with the Pelicans,” said Brian Windhorst. “I’m not sure when he can actually sign that, Andrew. I know he signed his last contract extension in 2019.”
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
More on this storyline
McCollum signed a three-year, $100 million contract extension in 2019. “I think the Pelicans are also interested in extending Larry Nance’s contract,” added Windhorst. “We’ll see if that gets done.” -via RealGM / July 6, 2022
Former Knicks great and 10-time all-star Carmelo Anthony, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum joined Miami Heat icon Dwayne Wade at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic last weekend to uncork their wines for the well-heeled crowd at the exclusive Rocky Mountain resort town. -via complex.com / June 25, 2022
Christian Clark: Larry Nance Jr. has 1 year left on his deal. Asked him about an extension: “I just finished year 7. Willie is my 8th head coach. I have had 7 different general managers. I am so tired of it. … I would love to make this a permanent stay. But again, that’s not up to me.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 29, 2022
Jim Eichenhofer: Larry Nance on his perspective of New Orleans after he was traded to #Pelicans with CJ McCollum and Tony Snell from Portland: “The arena was jumping from the second we got here. They just rallied around us and it was one of the best atmospheres I’ve been part of in my career.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / April 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.