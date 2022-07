Pels: Contract extensions coming for CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr.?

The New Orleans Pelicans have interest in signing CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. to contract extensions. The Pelicans acquired both players from the Portland Trail Blazers in February, which helped turn around their season and become a playoff team. “It sounds like CJ McCollum is having some contract extension talks with the Pelicans,” said Brian Windhorst. “I’m not sure when he can actually sign that, Andrew. I know he signed his last contract extension in 2019.”Source: RealGM