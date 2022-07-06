Raptors unwilling to part with Scottie Barnes

The Raptors are the most obvious team fitting that description. For Toronto to land Ayton, the Raptors would need to sacrifice valuable players or picks in a sign-and-trade that could be used for Durant instead. Of important note regarding Toronto: Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation say the Raptors are unwilling to part with reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The more I’ve thought about it, the more convinced I’ve become that unless the Pelicans get involved, the Raptors have the best trade package for Kevin Durant whether or not Scottie Barnes is involved. They’re just deeper than anyone in terms of really good and underpaid assets. – 7:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Scottie Barnes had a remarkable rookie season:
15.3 PPG
7.5 RPG
3.5 APG
49.2 FG%
Top five among rookies in PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK and FG%. pic.twitter.com/o2xtZ4mrbE – 9:34 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you include Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a Kevin Durant trade that doesn’t involve Scottie Barnes – 8:47 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I’m glad Nets Reddit is starting to grow familiar with reigning Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/ywYKM5YUvZ – 6:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes will be the ____ best player on the Raptors next season with the current roster (strictly skill and strictly next season) – 3:58 PM
More on this storyline
Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: I don’t think Toronto would include Scottie Barnes in a Kevin Durant trade -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
League executives who spoke with The Post said Toronto was not only well-positioned, but confident of being able to put together the best package. The Raptors have balked at the notion of putting Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any deal, although those same executives opined that could be a negotiating ploy by savvy Masai Ujiri, who has a history of pulling off huge trades. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022
Toronto Raptors fans aren’t the only ones who appear frustrated with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Scottie Barnes, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, spoke out while live-streaming NBA 2K22 on Tuesday and made his feelings known about some of the recent Raptors rumours Fischer has lobbed out. “Jake L. Fischer. Why is Jake L. Fischer following me?” Barnes questioned while holding his phone to the camera to show his Instagram page. “Nah, there’s no way the man thinks it’s cool to follow me after he’s putting out bad reports. “It’s sick. Talking about my boy wanting a trade? It’s sick, bro. Sickening. You’ve gotta do better, fam.” -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2022
