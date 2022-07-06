Thomas Bryant returns to Lakers

Free agent center Thomas Bryant has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Bryant will be given the opportunity to win the starting center position, sources said.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Lakers are signing center Thomas Bryant to a one-year contract latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:11 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Thomas Bryant’s decision to join the Lakers, per @Chris Haynes, leaves Boston still on the lookout for frontcourt depth. Daniel Theis’s exit left a void behind Robert Williams. Given Williams’s injury history, Celtics will need to fill it. – 1:09 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I hesitate to draw any conclusions about the Lakers’ future plans, because the ten-game sample size is admittedly small, but as Wizards teammates, Thomas Bryant shot 85.7% from the field on passes from Russell Westbrook. AK #JustSayin 👀👀👀 – 1:02 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Both Laker centers are now in their second stint in LA.
Damian Jones was a Laker for a stretch during the 2020-21 season. Thomas Bryant spent his rookie year in 2017-18 with the Lakers.
Dwight Howard just finished his third go-round in LA.
Lakers love bringing back their bigs. – 12:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Yes I’m still harping on Marc Gasol: The Thomas Bryant signing feels like, on some level, an admission that the decision to sign Andre Drummond to replace Gasol was a mistake. AD needs a center next to him that can shoot, and the Lakers prioritized that with this signing. – 12:30 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm Thomas Bryant to sign with Lakers on one year deal. Bryant played for Lakers his rookie season. Feels has a chance to start at center. – 12:18 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent Thomas Bryant has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal and will be given opportunity to win starting center position, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/thomas-bryant-… – 12:13 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Top free agents still on the board
James Harden
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
T.J. Warren
Caleb Martin
Thomas Bryant
Dennis Schroder
Montrezl Harrell
Jordan Nwora
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin – 9:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If it ends up being Kyrie+Harris for Westbrook+Nunn, I hope the Lakers sneak Wenyen Gabriel in there to create a roster spot.
Ideally, I’d want three left for the following:
– A point guard (Dennis Schroder?)
– A big (Thomas Bryant? Serge Ibaka?)
– A forward (Kessler Edwards?) – 5:16 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Wasn’t Thomas Bryant gonna pick a team “later this morning” on Friday? – 10:01 AM
More on this storyline
He was courted by the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz, sources said. Bryant returns to Los Angeles where he spent his rookie season with the Lakers after being a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 6, 2022
Brad Turner: Sources: Lakers have a strong interest in reuniting with free-agent center Thomas Bryant, but with LA just having the veteran minimum to offer he’s in no rush to make a decision. Plus, the Lakers have competition for the services of Bryant, as Toronto is also interested. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / July 1, 2022
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Free agent center Thomas Bryant is receiving significant interest from contending teams including Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He’s expected to make a decision later this morning. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 1, 2022
