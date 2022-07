Utah not a likely destination for Deandre Ayton

There are still expected to be other suitors for Ayton, league sources told B/R, and an offer sheet could come soon now that the moratorium is ending. When an NBA team signs a restricted free agent to an offer sheet, the two-day window in which the player’s incumbent team can match said offer can only begin once the moratorium period concludes. Signing a sheet before Wednesday afternoon would have locked the offering team into a difficult purgatory. Only Indiana and San Antonio currently hold the cap space to give Ayton the payday he wants . -via Bleacher Report / July 6, 2022