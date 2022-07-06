Victor Oladipo's agreement with Heat changes, now a two-year deal with player option and less salary in year-one

Anthony Chiang: Victor Oladipo’s new deal with Heat has changed. Instead of previously reported one-year deal worth $11 mil, it’s now going to be two-year deal with smaller salary this season and player option in second year. Less money gives Heat more room to avoid luxury tax and potential hard cap.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dewayne Dedmon has signed his new Heat deal. And Victor Oladipo’s is now a two-year deal, giving the Heat some more money this year and giving Oladipo a player option for next season. – 6:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Oladipo’s new deal with Heat has changed. Instead of previously reported one-year deal worth $11 mil, it’s now going to be two-year deal with smaller salary this season and player option in second year.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Although Victor Oladipo had agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal, there could be wiggle room for the Heat with the tax if the deal is made for two years, with shorter money in the first year, but more total money overall. Nothing set, just an option. – 4:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Unlike Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon who were re-signed with Bird Rights, since Caleb Martin was signed with an exception, his trade restriction is until Dec. 15 instead of Jan. 15. – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: Signing window opens today; all the agreements to this stage. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat formally can put pen to paper today with Oladipo, Dedmon. A look at where the rest of the NBA free-agency landscape stands: – 8:24 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Free agents around the NBA, including Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, can begin signing their new contracts with teams when the free-agency moratorium is lifted today at noon. – 8:10 AM
Anthony Chiang: As expected, the Heat is losing P.J. Tucker to the 76ers. But @Shams Charania reporting that the Heat used Bird rights to bring back Victor Oladipo on a one-year, $11 million deal. Heard yesterday, an Oladipo return remained a possibility. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 30, 2022
Shams Charania: Free agent Victor Oladipo has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 30, 2022
