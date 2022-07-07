Donovan Mitchell going to stand pat, not force a trade right now

NBA Central: Donovan Mitchell is unlikely to request a trade, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst “On Mitchell’s side, he’s going to stand pat. He’s not going to force any action right now.” pic.twitter.com/JFlvRikZCf
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Did Donovan Mitchell use NY/MIA as leverage to get Utah to trade Rudy Gobert? – 11:08 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting this morning that Donovan Mitchell plans to “stand pat” in Utah and is “not gonna force any action right now”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod w/ @dramil13
– Heat re-sign Caleb Martin, what’s next for him and can he replace Tucker?
– Donovan Mitchell unhappy in Utah?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The latest Durant question I’ve kind of been musing is if the Raptors would give up Scottie if they could also get Ben Simmons. Then the Nets could redirect everything else they get in the deal (plus the Lakers picks for Kyrie) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. My brain hurts. – 7:30 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos looking at the next questions generated by nearly a week of free agency: Donovan Mitchell, D’Angelo Russell, inflated trade prices, and more.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell reportedly asked Jazz management what is their plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/06/don… – 5:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The walls at Summer League have reminders of the guys who played here before. Like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/schxJnvJSN – 3:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Highest career postseason scoring averages in NBA history (min. 30 games):
1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 points per game
2. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG
3. Kevin Durant: 29.5 PPG
4. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG
5. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG
6. Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 PPG
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Case For (And The Case Against) the New York Knicks Going All In On Donovan Mitchell…
There are compelling arguments to be made each way – let’s talk about them:
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy, on knowing Donovan Mitchell: “We have a great pre-existing relationship for the 2019 World Cup, Team USA. … We’re both in a very different place now.” – 11:30 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy on Donovan Mitchell: “We have a pre existing relationship from the 2019 World Cup Team USA. so it was great to kind of pick up where we left off.” – 11:30 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Will Hardy on getting to know his @Utah Jazz players.
“I’ve spoken to a lot of guys who are on the roster currently.”
Mentioned his previous relationship with Donovan Mitchell from the FIBA games.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Good morning! Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on the Wolves GIGANTIC gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on Donovan Mitchell’s future/Jazz, KD latest, Boston/Brogdon, Lakers offseason/Kyrie, much more:
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– Latest on Kevin Durant
– Is Donovan Mitchell available?
– Who is the more realistic target?
– What would it cost?
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on Minnesota’s GIANT gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on the Donovan Mitchell ripple effects, KD trade landscape, Boston acquiring Brogdon, more:
More on this storyline
Donovan Mitchell: Circle got smaller everybody can’t go ‼️🎶 -via Twitter @spidadmitchell / July 7, 2022
The Utah Jazz partly blew up their core last week, trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an absolute haul and also shipping Royce O’Neale off to the Brooklyn Nets. These moves left Donovan Mitchell scratching his head. According to Brian Windhorst, who spoke on his Hoop Collective Podcast, Mitchell approached the front office and asked them what their plan is after parting ways with two key players. Windhorst revealed the Jazz are essentially looking to “do what’s right” for the franchise, with Danny Ainge, in particular, believing that giving up Gobert and O’Neale was in the best interest of Utah. -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2022
