Donovan Mitchell going to stand pat, not force a trade right now

The Utah Jazz partly blew up their core last week, trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an absolute haul and also shipping Royce O’Neale off to the Brooklyn Nets. These moves left Donovan Mitchell scratching his head. According to Brian Windhorst, who spoke on his Hoop Collective Podcast, Mitchell approached the front office and asked them what their plan is after parting ways with two key players. Windhorst revealed the Jazz are essentially looking to “do what’s right” for the franchise, with Danny Ainge, in particular, believing that giving up Gobert and O’Neale was in the best interest of Utah. -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2022