Rockets turned down trade offers from Heat, Bucks, Suns and 76ers for Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon, the subject of repeated interest around the league, was close to being traded on draft night, with the Philadelphia 76ers presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart, The Athletic was told. But in addition to the 76ers, the Rockets received offers from no less than six teams before the draft, including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, who offered packages including first-round picks. Houston turned all of those down.
After a potential deal for Eric Gordon to the 76ers fell apart on draft night, the 76ers recently reengaged Houston at the beginning of free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Sources told The Athletic Philadelphia re-engaged with Houston at the beginning of free agency regarding the former Sixth Man of the Year. The Rockets are not desperate to offload Gordon, certainly not as desperate as some contenders are to obtain him in what looks like a standard championship-hopeful rental. Given the ho-hum nature of this summer’s free-agent dealings, there’s a possibility that a team that strikes out in free agency circles back with an improved offer for Gordon. Houston may re-evaluate offers around the upcoming trade deadline, but assuming no team presents an offer deemed acceptable before then, the Rockets are more than pleased to have him on the roster heading into camp and the regular season. -via The Athletic / July 7, 2022
David Hardisty: According to @Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers “have continued to check in on Eric Gordon. That’s certainly a player that’s interested them.” pic.twitter.com/Cbd6dF85KV -via Twitter @clutchfans / July 6, 2022
Mark Berman: The Rocket’s announcement of their Summer League roster includes Eric Gordon’s brother Eron -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / July 1, 2022
