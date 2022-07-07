Victor Oladipo: I truly believe I can be better than I was

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Victor Oladipo said a few minutes ago: ‘I’m looking forward to running it back.’ That’s exactly what it looks like the Heat is doing.
A closer look at where the Heat’s roster stands, what could come next to round it out and more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Humbled in NBA free agency, Heat’s Victor Oladipo says best is yet to come as “climb” continues. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “It’s an uphill battle, it’s an uphill climb. But I don’t plan on stopping the climb any time soon.” – 12:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Oladipo is one of three players in Heat history to appear in more postseason games than regular-season games with the franchise.
Name the other two. – 12:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo: “I truly believe that I can be better than I was. … The biggest goal for me is to show everybody that I’m healthy and I can play a whole year.” – 11:47 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo:
“I know this is a mountain climb, and I just started climbing the mountain.”
“I’m putting in the work everyday to go past where I was before, pre-injury.” – 11:46 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Fitting that Victor Oladipo, who signed his new deal today, is wearing workout attire for today’s call. The grind apparently is fully underway. pic.twitter.com/lQHwvdHSyG – 11:45 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo on his new Heat contract, “It was just the best deal for me.” Said others still were “shying away,” in the wake of his injury history. “It’s tough whenever you face adversity.” – 11:44 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo on re-signing with the Heat: “I’m looking forward to running it back.” – 11:44 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Oladipo on Miami: “It was just the best deal for me … the best option for me. And I’m looking forward to running it back.” – 11:43 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pat Riley on re-signing Victor Oladipo, “Victor showed his work ethic and determination to come back and help us win games at the end of the regular season and through the playoffs. We are delighted to have him back in a Heat uniform.” – 11:21 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
It’s interesting… The Oladipo and Dedmon agreements were announced within 25 minutes of each other. The only announcement since was Martin getting T-MLE money. So what happened that they couldn’t initially foresee that caused the need to renegotiate with Oladipo? – 8:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A newsy Heat day: Caleb Martin is back on a three-year deal and a change was made to Victor Oladipo’s new contract.
A look at where things stand at the moment as the Heat looks to be “running it back,” barring a trade miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dewayne Dedmon has signed his new Heat deal. And Victor Oladipo’s is now a two-year deal, giving the Heat some more money this year and giving Oladipo a player option for next season. – 6:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Oladipo’s new deal with Heat has changed. Instead of previously reported one-year deal worth $11 mil, it’s now going to be two-year deal with smaller salary this season and player option in second year.
Less money gives Heat more room to avoid luxury tax and potential hard cap. – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Although Victor Oladipo had agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal, there could be wiggle room for the Heat with the tax if the deal is made for two years, with shorter money in the first year, but more total money overall. Nothing set, just an option. – 4:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Unlike Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon who were re-signed with Bird Rights, since Caleb Martin was signed with an exception, his trade restriction is until Dec. 15 instead of Jan. 15. – 3:00 PM
