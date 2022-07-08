Damian Lillard, Blazers agree to two-year, $122 million extension

Shams Charania: The Portland Trail Blazers and All-NBA star Damian Lillard are close to a two-year maximum contract extension, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The new deal would take Lillard’s contract through the 2026-27 season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Blazers, Lillard agree to $122 million extension (from @AP) apnews.com/article/79c763… – 5:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chauncey Billups career earnings (17 seasons): $107M
Damian Lillard extension (2 seasons): $122M pic.twitter.com/2ChuqbXnBw – 5:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dame Lillard’s annual salary over the next five years:
2022-23 (age 32): $42.5 million
2023-24 (age 33): $45.6 million
2024-25 (age 34): $48.8 million
2025-26 (age 35): $58.5 million
2026-27 (age 36): $63.3 million – 5:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
There’s speculation, over the years, about Damian Lillard’s future in the NBA. He proves every time how loyal to the Blazers he is, with his actions. He’s ready to sign a 2-year extension, which means he’s ready to stay in Oregon forever! Leader. #RipCity
sdna.gr/mpasket/983247… – 5:29 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Damian Lillard has made 200+ 3-pointers in 7 different seasons, tied with Klay Thompson for 2nd-most all-time. Only Stephen Curry has more with 9 such seasons.
Entering 2022-23, Lillard has made 2,143 career 3-pointers, tied with Paul Pierce for 9th-most all-time. – 5:23 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Lillard is the tied for third as the longest tenured NBA player to remain with the team that he was drafted by, joining Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. His career on court earnings is now $436 million. That ranks only behind Kevin Durant, Curry and Beal. – 5:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
As soon as the previous GM was no longer in the picture there was never a chance Dame wasn’t going to sign the extension. – 5:17 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Damian Lillard has signed a two-year $122 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. The extension has a player option for the 2026-27 season. – 5:16 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers finalizing a two-year, $122 million extension. sports.yahoo.com/sources-damian… – 5:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Blazers and guard Damian Lillard agree to two-year, $120 million extension, a source told @andscape. – 5:14 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers are close to finalizing an agreement on a two-year, close to $122 million max extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 5:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Portland Trail Blazers and All-NBA star Damian Lillard are close to a two-year maximum contract extension, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The new deal would take Lillard’s contract through the 2026-27 season. – 5:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard denies that Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen ignored his calls, emails nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/08/dam… – 5:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I spoke to Damian Lillard Thursday night and his agent, Aaron Goodwin on Friday.
Both refuted the NY Post’s source who claimed that Trail Blazers chair Jody Allen ignored the 6-time All-Star’s requests to speak to her
Full story:🔗oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/0… – 2:59 PM
I spoke to Damian Lillard Thursday night and his agent, Aaron Goodwin on Friday.
Sean Highkin @highkin
For @RoseGardenReprt subscribers: I didn’t take Damian Lillard’s comments to @CassidyHubbarth last night as a shot at Shaedon Sharpe, but as a challenge to him to show he’s more than a “mystery man” rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/shaedon-shar…
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/upgrade – 1:53 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Damian Lillard to @YahooSports on report that Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen refused to take his call: pic.twitter.com/PMQqncIwWg – 1:38 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Per https://t.co/zSQwSVAKNz, Blazers who play at least some guard: 1. Damian Lillard 2. Anfernee Simons 3. Gary Payton II 4. Josh Hart 5. Nassir Little 6. Shaedon Sharpe 7. Justise Winslow 8. Keon Johnson 9. Ben McLemore 10. Brandon Williams 11. Didi Louzada 12. Keljin Blevins pic.twitter.com/YQYvYON5Bh – 9:25 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Blazers guard Damian Lillard tells @CassidyHubbarth that he feels great after surgery that ended his season early. “I wanted to fight through it. … It got to the point where I had to play it smarter.”
Now, he says, “my body is stronger than it was before in certain areas.” – 12:57 AM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Largest single-season salary in NBA history: $63M — Dame in 2027 $62M — KAT in 2028 $62M — Booker in 2028 $61M — Jokic in 2028 pic.twitter.com/ibEYxsRpIy -via Twitter @statmuse / July 8, 2022
Bobby Marks: Here is the Lillard contract breakdown: Current contract 22-23: $42.5M 23-24: $45.6M 24-25: $48.8M Extension* 25-26: $58.5M 26-27: $63.3M (P) The extension numbers could be adjusted based on the salary cap in 2025-26. It cannot exceed 35% of the cap for that season. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 8, 2022
