Damian Lillard feels great after surgery

Tim Reynolds: Blazers guard Damian Lillard tells @CassidyHubbarth that he feels great after surgery that ended his season early. “I wanted to fight through it. … It got to the point where I had to play it smarter.” Now, he says, “my body is stronger than it was before in certain areas.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Blazers guard Damian Lillard tells @CassidyHubbarth that he feels great after surgery that ended his season early. “I wanted to fight through it. … It got to the point where I had to play it smarter.”
Now, he says, “my body is stronger than it was before in certain areas.” – 12:57 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Damian Lillard will host an invite camp for 20 top high school players and 20 top college players in Portland next month. It will be open to NBA Scouts and is part of Formula Zero, a mentorship group founded by Lillard with a focus on personal development for top players: pic.twitter.com/JeLZ9ptonj – 8:36 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the Blazers preparing for Dame to be a top-5 guard again and hedging in case he’s not. ziller.substack.com/p/hedging-with… – 9:50 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dame won’t run from the grind and paul allen’s estate won’t either, the blazers announce. – 2:46 PM
“Damian wanted to sit down and have a conversation with Jody about the team and she didn’t return his call. Then he tried to email her. Eventually she just never responded and put him in touch with Bert,” the source alleged. “When you own a team, there are critical key decisions to make and you should be the one involved in making the decisions.” -via New York Post / July 8, 2022
Sean Highkin: Jerami Grant: “Me and Dame got close at USA. I definitely thought it was a possibility. Happy to be here and be a part of this.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 7, 2022
Nick DePaula. Next month, @Damian_Lillard is launching “Formula Zero” in Portland, an annual invite-only elite skills camp & year-round mentorship for 20 top High School & 20 top College players. The camp will “provide the highest level of development both on & off the court,” says Lillard. -via Twitter @NickDePaula / July 6, 2022
