Damian Lillard refutes report Blazers owner Jody Allen refused to take his call

Chris Haynes: Damian Lillard to @YahooSports on report that Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen refused to take his call: pic.twitter.com/PMQqncIwWg
Sean Highkin @highkin
For @RoseGardenReprt subscribers: I didn’t take Damian Lillard’s comments to @CassidyHubbarth last night as a shot at Shaedon Sharpe, but as a challenge to him to show he’s more than a “mystery man” rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/shaedon-shar…
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Damian Lillard to @YahooSports on report that Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen refused to take his call: pic.twitter.com/PMQqncIwWg – 1:38 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Per https://t.co/zSQwSVAKNz, Blazers who play at least some guard: 1. Damian Lillard 2. Anfernee Simons 3. Gary Payton II 4. Josh Hart 5. Nassir Little 6. Shaedon Sharpe 7. Justise Winslow 8. Keon Johnson 9. Ben McLemore 10. Brandon Williams 11. Didi Louzada 12. Keljin Blevins pic.twitter.com/YQYvYON5Bh – 9:25 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen refuses to return Damian Lillard’s calls, emails nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/07/rep… – 9:41 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Next month, @Damian Lillard is launching “Formula Zero” in Portland, an annual invite-only elite skills camp & year-round mentorship for 20 top High School & 20 top College players.
Next month, @Damian Lillard is launching “Formula Zero” in Portland, an annual invite-only elite skills camp & year-round mentorship for 20 top High School & 20 top College players.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Damian Lillard will host an invite camp for 20 top high school players and 20 top college players in Portland next month. It will be open to NBA Scouts and is part of Formula Zero, a mentorship group founded by Lillard with a focus on personal development for top players: pic.twitter.com/JeLZ9ptonj – 8:36 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the Blazers preparing for Dame to be a top-5 guard again and hedging in case he’s not. ziller.substack.com/p/hedging-with… – 9:50 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story unlocked and free for all at @RoseGardenReprt about Jody Allen’s statement that the Blazers aren’t for sale, which you can believe if you want to rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/jody-allen-s…
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen: No deadline for sale, focus on winning nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/05/tra… – 3:31 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dame won’t run from the grind and paul allen’s estate won’t either, the blazers announce. – 2:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jody Allen, Chair of the Blazers and Seahawks, says “neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening.” Says a sale could come eventually but the Paul Allen estate could take “10-20 years to wind down.” – 2:39 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Trailblazers governor Jody Allen just released a statement saying the team and the Seattle Seahawks (the Paul Allen Trust owns both) are not for sale.
Trailblazers governor Jody Allen just released a statement saying the team and the Seattle Seahawks (the Paul Allen Trust owns both) are not for sale.
Tim Reynolds: Blazers guard Damian Lillard tells @CassidyHubbarth that he feels great after surgery that ended his season early. “I wanted to fight through it. … It got to the point where I had to play it smarter.” Now, he says, “my body is stronger than it was before in certain areas.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / July 8, 2022
“Damian wanted to sit down and have a conversation with Jody about the team and she didn’t return his call. Then he tried to email her. Eventually she just never responded and put him in touch with Bert,” the source alleged. “When you own a team, there are critical key decisions to make and you should be the one involved in making the decisions.” -via New York Post / July 8, 2022
Sean Highkin: Jerami Grant: “Me and Dame got close at USA. I definitely thought it was a possibility. Happy to be here and be a part of this.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 7, 2022
