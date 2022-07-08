Frank Kaminsky to Hawks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell ESPN.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks sign Frank Kaminsky to 1-year deal
Hawks sign Frank Kaminsky to 1-year deal
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks have signed Frank Kaminsky to a one-year minimum contract, source tells @The Athletic. – 2:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. – 2:28 PM
More on this storyline
Free agents left on the Wolves radar: Frank Kaminsky, Gorgui Dieng… and maybe Boogie Cousins? I’m waiting to hear a little bit more information on that. Also, I was told they may wait out the KD and Kyrie situations that when those two players are traded, likely separate trades, that other players could hit the market. Maybe somebody ends up in Brooklyn, Brooklyn buys out that player. So the Wolves may wait out those situations before adding another free agent. -via Apple Podcasts / July 4, 2022
John Gambadoro: I do not see a return to the Phoenix Suns for free agent Frank Kaminsky. -via Twitter / June 30, 2022
NBPA: NBPA Broadcaster U. Class of 2022 🎬 #NBPABroadcasterU x @USCAnnenberg -via Twitter / June 9, 2022
