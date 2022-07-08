James Harden taking $15 million paycut next season, to sign two-year deal with player option

Shams Charaia: Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
There’s a lot thats been said about Harden but he’s literally putting his money where his mouth is – 4:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Spotrac estimates that Harden’s 2022-23 salary will be $32,692,308; total contract value of $68,000,00; raise in year 2 of just a shade below the max 8%. – 4:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden re-signing with 76ers on 1+1 contract with $15M pay cut nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/08/jam… – 3:51 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Can confirm James Harden will be taking a significant pay cut with the clear priority of strengthening the Sixers, though told no deal’s finalized yet.
@Shams Charania reported Harden plans to sign 2-year deal w/a player option for yr. 2.
Initial story: nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden is reportedly taking $15 million less to play for the #Sixers in 2022-23, which allowed Daryl Morey to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.: https://t.co/706TBYt6ZH #76ers pic.twitter.com/vmoan0K2pM – 3:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden took $15 million paycut for next season to help the #Sixers’ free agency efforts inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
While a deal still has to be fully agreed to and signed, a $15 million James Harden paycut and 1+1 deal would (and has) helped the Sixers, giving Harden a chance to rediscover his MVP form without needing to take on long-term risk phillyvoice.com/james-harden-1… – 3:36 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden taking a $15M paycut to allow Philadelphia to elevate roster
sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 3:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden since leaving Houston:
22.9 PPG
8.0 RPG
10.5 APG
60 TS%
Still a beast. pic.twitter.com/D5I8IflLee – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since becoming a starter 10 seasons ago, James Harden leads the NBA in:
Games with 10+ points
Games with 20+ points
Games with 30+ points
Games with 40+ points
Games with 50+ points
Games with 60+ points pic.twitter.com/ssIcidJMMO – 3:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Props to James Harden. He’s putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to winning. Not many guys willing to do the same. – 3:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
the idea that Harden willingly left $15 million on the table solely b/c he cares about the Sixers and is only focused on a title is humorous.
Harden has seen his value drop dramatically and (unlike Kyrie) he was willing to accept this new reality and frame it as an unselfish act pic.twitter.com/cHWudql1ox – 3:11 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Wrote in February about the Sixers’ belief that James Harden would be willing to take less to bolster Philly’s roster. As @Shams Charania reports, he has done just that. Big win for Daryl Morey & Co.
https://t.co/3hxRlQMuLK pic.twitter.com/BPJyT3agUx – 3:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A $15m paycut would take Harden’s salary to approx $32,400,000.
Factoring in all the other moves they’ve made this offseason, they have roughly $5,364,368 below the apron. – 3:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2. – 3:05 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden has posted a TikTok of him and Tyrese Maxey working with Sam Cassell #Sixers pic.twitter.com/pm61J1erZy – 3:40 PM
Shams Charania: Everyone around Harden has understood the focus on his workout regimen this offseason and a championship goal for 2022-23. His close relationships with those around the organization, including Michael Rubin and Daryl Morey, played a major role in trust between the two sides. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 8, 2022
You can see the two holding hands toward the end of the video. It’s clear the Suns guard isn’t single just yet, nor is Jenner. Reports indicated she broke it off with Book because he wasn’t taking the relationship serious enough, but it appears both of them weren’t done with each other and could be giving it another go. The party was also full of countless celebrities and athletes. Meek Mill was joined on stage during his performance by James Harden, Joel Embiid, and PJ Tucker, while the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green, and Jayson Tatum were also in attendance. You can’t forget Drake, either, who performed as well. -via Clutch Points / July 4, 2022
Overtime: James Harden, Embiid, and PJ Tucker with Meek Mill 🍾 (via tpizzzle/IG) -via Twitter / July 4, 2022
