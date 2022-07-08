Miles Bridges situation: Hornets not pulling qualifying offer?

Jake Fischer on Miles Bridges: The only thing I’ll say about the qualifying offer… I know it hasn’t happened yet. I have that on solid grounds. And everyone I’ve talked to around the league, no one expects them to pull it either.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Free agents still available:
James Harden
Deandre Ayton
Collin Sexton
Miles Bridges
Dennis Schroder
Eric Bledsoe
Montrezl Harrell
Jordan Nwora
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin
Austin Rivers
Juancho Hernangomez – 9:34 AM
Free agents still available:
James Harden
Deandre Ayton
Collin Sexton
Miles Bridges
Dennis Schroder
Eric Bledsoe
Montrezl Harrell
Jordan Nwora
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin
Austin Rivers
Juancho Hernangomez – 9:34 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:13 PM
Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Top free agents still on the board
James Harden
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
T.J. Warren
Caleb Martin
Thomas Bryant
Dennis Schroder
Montrezl Harrell
Jordan Nwora
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin – 9:28 AM
Top free agents still on the board
James Harden
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
T.J. Warren
Caleb Martin
Thomas Bryant
Dennis Schroder
Montrezl Harrell
Jordan Nwora
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin – 9:28 AM
More on this storyline
Emiliano Carchia: Sources expect Charlotte to pull the qualifying offer for Miles Bridges making him an unrestricted free agent after being charged for domestic violence by the LAPD. -via Twitter @Carchia / July 2, 2022
Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence stemming from an incident earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022
The LAPD posted on Twitter that Bridges was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury,” a felony, on Wednesday following an incident two days earlier in West Los Angeles, and he was booked on a felony domestic violence warrant. He was released on $130,000 bond and has a July 20 court date. The LAPD said it does not release police reports on domestic violence arrests. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.